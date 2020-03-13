Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pistons’ Blake Griffin each donating $100K to arena staff

Just as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately set a tone for teams paying arena workers amid the NBA’s coronavirus-related hiatus, Cavaliers star Kevin Love is a trendsetter for his fellow players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

#Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin is planning to donate $100,000 to help the workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 13, 2020





Many teams – including the Pistons, Mavericks, Nets and Wizards – have followed Dallas’ lead. Expect other players to follow Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

This is peer pressure working very nicely.

