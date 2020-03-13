Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pistons’ Blake Griffin each donating $100K to arena staff

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Just as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately set a tone for teams paying arena workers amid the NBA’s coronavirus-related hiatus, Cavaliers star Kevin Love is a trendsetter for his fellow players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Rod Beard of The Detroit News:


Many teams – including the Pistons, Mavericks, Nets and Wizards – have followed Dallas’ lead. Expect other players to follow Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

This is peer pressure working very nicely.

