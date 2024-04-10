Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) is averaging 30.4 points per game this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks' 104-91 triumph Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. He was ruled out for the fourth quarter after the team said he sustained a strain to his left soleus, a muscle inside the calf.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Antetokounmpo underwent scans on his calf and Achilles tendon Tuesday night. Sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that Antetokounmpo did not sustain damage to his Achilles tendon and his return to the court is based on his ability to recovery from his calf strain.

Antetokounmpo totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday's win. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and a career-high 6.5 assists per game this season.

The Bucks (48-31) sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, 14 games behind the first-place Celtics (62-17) and one game ahead of the third-place New York Knicks (47-32). They will host the fourth-place Orlando Magic (46-33) at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Milwaukee.