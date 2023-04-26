The Bucks game vs. the Miami Heat is blacked out in Milwaukee on NBA TV. But here's how you can watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a win-or-go-home situation in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

But if you plan to watch the game at home, it might not be so easy. That's because the national broadcast for the Bucks-Heat game Wednesday is airing on NBA TV. And as anyone saw when Game 2 of the series last week was on NBA TV, that channel is blacked out in local markets.

Fortunately, there's a local broadcast. But, for those who've cut the cord and don't get cable, watching the game might be a challenge.

So how can I watch Game 5 between the Bucks and the Heat? Here's what you should know:

What time is the Bucks game tonight?

It's a late start. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where is the Bucks game tonight?

The Bucks are back home at Fiserv Forum for Game 5 after losing Games 3 and 4 in Miami to fall in a 3-1 hole in the best-of-seven series.

What channel is the Bucks game on TV tonight?

NBA TV and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Why will the Bucks game be blacked out on NBA TV?

For many viewers in Wisconsin, when you turn on NBA TV via cable or even some streaming services, you'll get a black screen. According to the NBA, blackout restrictions include your local NBA team and all nationally televised games. In other words, Bucks games live on NBA League Pass or on NBA TV aren't available in Milwaukee.

Why are there blackout restrictions for tonight's Bucks playoff game?

Local and national content providers have exclusive rights to televise live games and content, according to the NBA.

Blacked-out games will be available for viewing on-demand after the game has ended. You can find them in the NBA League Pass Archives.

How will I know if the Bucks game will be blacked out?

To check on blackouts in your area, you can search via your Zip Code under "What can I watch?" A subscription to NBA League Pass gives you live and on-demand games, but blackout restrictions still apply.

Story continues

How are the blackout areas determined?

Blackouts are specific to your current location. The location is determined by the IP address or location services.

So how can I watch the Bucks game on a streaming service?

FuboTV offers NBA TV and has a free trial.

Can I watch the Bucks on Bally Sports Wisconsin via Spectrum, DirectTV or other cable providers?

Yes, if you have cable, you can watch the game on your traditional Bally Sports channel. Here's the channel number, depending on your cable provider:

AT&T U-verse (standard): 744; (HD) 1744; Charter: 29 (standard), 663 (HD); DirecTV: 669 (standard and HD); Spectrum (Green Bay/Appleton): 40 (standard), 1309 (HD); Spectrum (Milwaukee): 31 (standard), 1309 (HD); Spectrum (Racine/Kenosha): 31

Can I get a livestream of the Bally Sports broadcast on streaming services like Sling, YouTube TV or Hulu+Live TV?

No. Those livestream services don't offer Bally Sports Wisconsin.

So is there any way I can livestream the Bucks playoff game on Bally Sports with a free trial if I don't have cable?

Yes. Bally Sports offers a free, seven-day trial for its streaming app. Also, DirecTV offers Bally through a $100-a-month streaming package.

Bally Sports introduced the Bally Sports Plus App for $19.99/month last year. You get Bucks, Brewers and Minnesota Wild games on that app.

How can I listen to the Bucks playoff game tonight on radio tonight?

The broadcast will air on a statewide network with WTMJ-AM (620) serving as the flagship home of the Bucks in Milwaukee. Here's a list of all the radio stations.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why is the Bucks game blacked out in Milwaukee on NBA TV? How to watch