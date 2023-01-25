Bucks forward Bobby Portis reportedly out indefinitely after MCL sprain in right knee

Bobby Portis is expected to miss time with a knee injury. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are fated to never be fully healthy again. Days after Khris Middleton returned from a knee injury, sixth man Bobby Portis reportedly sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Portis will reportedly be out indefinitely due to the injury.

Milwaukee Bucks' key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

The team has not issued a statement about the injury, and has not provided a timetable for Portis' recovery. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton briefly addressed the issue Wednesday, but kept it vague when discussing Portis' injury, saying the team will approach the situation with a "next man up mentality."

Pat Connaughton on Bobby Portis injury #Bucks pic.twitter.com/Py2oh1XkMb — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) January 25, 2023

Portis, 27, is in the midst of yet another strong season off the bench. In 26.8 minutes per game, Portis is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. There's a case he's been the best sixth man in the league this season.

The injury comes at a frustrating time for the Bucks. Middleton returned Monday after missing 18 games with a knee injury. He's played in just 8 games this season due to various ailments.

The Bucks have done a good job weathering Middleton's absence. The team sits at 30-17, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Middleton's return should help keep them near the top of the conference, but losing Portis for an extended period of time is a rough blow for a team that looked like it was finally ready to operate at full strength.