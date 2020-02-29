Bucks fan hits halfcourt shot to win $5,000, celebrates with Eurostep

The Bucks could not miss on Friday night.

It wasn’t just the Milwaukee players who were hot, routing Oklahoma City behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even their fans couldn’t miss. This guy just won $5,000 with a halfcourt shot.

Even the Bucks FANS are shooting the lights out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w0e8BPSHsV — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 29, 2020





My favorite part, he celebrates with a little Eurostep. Nice.

