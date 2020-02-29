Bucks fan hits halfcourt shot to win $5,000, celebrates with Eurostep

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

The Bucks could not miss on Friday night.

It wasn’t just the Milwaukee players who were hot, routing Oklahoma City behind 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even their fans couldn’t miss. This guy just won $5,000 with a halfcourt shot.

My favorite part, he celebrates with a little Eurostep. Nice.

