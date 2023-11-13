Bucks F Jae Crowder to undergo surgery for groin injury, expected to miss 8 weeks

Jae Crowder is facing groin surgery and a lengthy layoff. (John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher via Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday that forward Jae Crowder needs surgery to repair a groin injury and will be sidelined for roughly eight weeks.

Crowder sustained the injury in Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. Testing revealed that he sustained a left adductor and abdominal tear. He'll undergo surgery Tuesday.

The injury will test the depth of a Bucks team that's off to a disappointing 5-4 start and still acclimating to the arrival of All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Crowder averages 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.

He's come off the bench in seven of Milwaukee's nine games, but is third on the team behind Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo with 26.7 minutes played per game. The Bucks will likely lean more on Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton in his absence.