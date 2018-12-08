Bucks deal for Hill in five-player trade as Dellavedova returns to Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks traded guard Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and two draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for veteran guard George Hill.

Cleveland announced the deal Friday as Dellavedova returned to Quicken Loans Arena, where the Australian helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals.

The original trade included Cleveland forward Sam Dekker, but he has been rerouted to the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards will take Dekker for a second-round draft pick, while the Cavs will also send a 2021 second-round pick for a 2022 second-round pick.

The Cavaliers will receive future first-and second-round picks in 2021 from the Bucks.

Hill has a year and a half remaining on the three-year, $57million deal he signed with the Utah Jazz in 2017.

The 32-year-old was dealt to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season.

Cleveland have been looking to trade players this year after a slow start to their season. They dealt forward Kyle Korver to Utah last week.

Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists this season. Dekker is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Dellavedova is scoring 1.7 points and 2.4 assists. Henson is averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds, but he has not played since November 14.