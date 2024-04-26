Bucks' Damian Lillard returns after apparent knee injury in Game 3 vs. Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 against the Pacers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard briefly left Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Lillard took the ball to the basket against Pascal Siakam. He landed hard on his left leg and immediately went to the floor grabbing his knee in pain.

Lillard was unable to put weight on his left leg before being examined by trainers on the Bucks' bench. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room.

The 12-year veteran returned to the game in the second quarter, appearing to suffer no lingering effects from the injury. He posted nine points in 17 minutes played.

Milwaukee was already short-handed with Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a calf injury. Khris Middleton's status for Game 3 was questionable on Thursday, but the veteran forward is playing and has scored 17 points for the Bucks.

Obi Toppin leads the Pacers with 14 points and Myles Turner has 13. Indiana leads 55–46 with four minutes remaining in the first half. The best-of-seven series is tied 1–1.