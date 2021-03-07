Bucks County Flyers fan in hospice care gets special invite to Sunday's game

The Telegraph

Roger Federer vowed that “the story’s not over yet” as he prepared for his comeback from injury and targeted a triumphant return at Wimbledon. Federer – who will be 40 in August – has not played on the professional tour for almost 14 months, because of two keyhole operations on his right knee. He remains concerned about the state of that troublesome joint – which suffered an unexpected setback last spring – and admitted on Sunday that “the knee will dictate how the comeback will be, how the results will be, how long I can keep doing this. “How is the knee going to react when you fly transatlantic, you go from time zone to time zone? How is it backing up a best-of-five-set match or playing four days straight against top players? All these questions I need to give myself answers.” But he also offered plenty of encouragement to his legions of fans around the world. “I’m in such a wonderful position now that I can actually play five days straight, two-and-a-half hours a day,” Federer said. “That’s something I didn’t expect to be doing this time of the year.”