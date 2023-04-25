Can the Bucks come back from a 3-1 series deficit? It's happened before but not often.

The Milwaukee Bucks are staring down a 3-1 deficit in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the fourth No. 1 seed to get put in that predicament by a No. 8 since the playoff format expanded to seven games for all rounds in 2003.

The good news is, yes, a top seed has overcome that deficit and won the series (handily in all three games, even). The bad news: the other three teams did not.

Here's a look at the history of 3-1 deficits and eighth seeds staging first-round uprisings.

Pistons' Ben Wallace grabs a rebound past Orlando Magic's Pat Burke during the fourth quarter April 30, 2003 in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The 2003 Detroit Pistons prevailed after going down in the first round, 3-1

There is one example of a No. 1 seed going down by a 3-1 count and rallying to win. In the first year of the seven-game format for first-round series, the 2003 Pistons battled back against Orlando to prevail.

It was the first time the NBA had gone to the seven-game format for all rounds since 1974, though the 1974 playoffs featured just four teams per conference and essentially didn't have a "first round" that we have now.

The Pistons-Magic first-round series in the Eastern Conference transpired the way the Bucks-Heat series has, with Orlando winning Game 1 in Auburn Hills and Detroit evening the series before the Magic won both Game 3 and Game 4 in Orlando.

Detroit won the final three games convincingly, including a 98-67 win in Game 5 and a 103-88 victory on the road in Game 6 before a 108-93 triumph to win the series.

Detroit went on to win a conference-semifinals series with Philadelphia but got swept by second-seeded New Jersey in the conference finals, 4-0.

More: 'It's not over': Bucks must overcome history, Jimmy Butler to rebound from 3-1 series deficit

Other teams that overcame 3-1 deficits and then won the NBA title

If you want an even better example, consider the Houston Rockets in 1995, who bounced back from a 2-0 and 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns and went on to win the NBA championship as the No. 6 seed. Houston defeated San Antonio in the conference finals and swept Orlando in the NBA finals.

Story continues

We recognize that it's a little dicey if you're consulting an example from when Giannis Antetokounmpo was less than 1 year old. Still, there are other examples of teams that went down 3-1 but battled back for the title.

The 1981 Boston Celtics also went down to Philadelphia by a 3-1 count in the Eastern Conference finals, then won the next three games by a combined five points (two two-point wins and a 91-90 win in Game 7). Boston went on to win the NBA title over Houston, 4-2.

If you want to go way back, the Boston Celtics went down 3-1 to Philly in the 1968 Eastern Division Finals, as well, but overcame that deficit and won the NBA title over Los Angeles, 4-2.

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers famously bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors, led by a Herculean performance by LeBron James. The Warriors had posted the best record in NBA history that year (73-9).

Thus, there are four teams to battle back from a 3-1 deficit at any point in the postseason and go on to win the NBA title. In all, there are 13 examples of it happening in NBA history. That's 4.8% of the time in series featuring a 3-1 lead at any point. So you're saying there's a chance...!

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (facing camera) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) embrace as Denver guard Gary Harris (14) looks on after a victory by the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Other recent teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit

The 2020 Denver Nuggets (seeded third) bounced back twice in the same postseason, winning against the Utah Jazz in the first round and the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semifinals before falling to the Lakers in the conference finals, 4-1. If you want to discount everything that happened in the "bubble" postseason, you'd be well within your right to do so.

The 2016 Golden State Warriors themselves bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to topple the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western finals before getting ahead of Cleveland in the NBA Finals, 3-1. The Warriors, as a reminder, had just posted the best regular season of all time.

The 2015 Houston Rockets went down 3-1 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western semifinals before prevailing, then fell to Golden State in the conference finals, 4-1.

The 2006 Phoenix Suns rallied back in the Western Conference first round to stun the Lakers, then defeated the Clippers in seven games before falling to Dallas in the Western finals.

Other examples included the 1997 Miami Heat, bouncing back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Knicks in 1997 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, though a fight during the series caused several player suspensions. Chicago beat Miami in the conference finals, 4-1.

The 1979 Washington Bullets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Spurs in the Eastern Conference finals and lost to Seattle in the NBA Finals.

The 1970 Lakers battled back to beat the Suns in the Western Division semifinals and eventually lost in seven games to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

So nearly 38% of these occasions have taken place since 2015, which tells you it's much more likely than it used to be.

Baron Davis and Jason Richardson of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round during the 2007 NBA playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The eighth-seeded Warriors eliminated the No. 1 Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Now the bad news: the No. 1 seeds that lost to No. 8 seeds

In 2011, the Memphis Grizzlies shocked the San Antonio Spurs, 4-2. Not only that, but San Antonio needed overtime at home to win Game 5, 110-103, before Memphis won Game 6 back at its place.

Memphis then pushed Oklahoma City to seven games in the next round before falling short.

In 2012, the Bulls won the first game of their series with No. 8 Philadelphia but then lost the next three games after reigning MVP guard Derrick Rose tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of Game 1. The Bulls still won Game 5 but then ceded the series, 4-2.

In 2007, Golden State took down the Dallas Mavericks, 4-2, backed by an unforgettable crowd in Oakland. Dallas won 65 games that year and became the only 65-win team to ever not advance past the first round; the Mavs won Game 5 to prolong the series, 118-112, then got blown out in Game 6, 111-86.

Kevin Garnett and the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics needed seven games to defeat the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2008 NBA playoffs.

How often does the 1-8 series go to seven games?

Aside from the Pistons rallying back from a 3-1 deficit in 2003, it's only happened three other times, but two of those teams went on to win the championship.

In 2008, Boston defeated Atlanta in Game 7, 99-65, to cap a series in which the home team won every game. The Celtics went on to win the title.

In 2014, both 1-8 matchups went the full seven games. Eighth-seeded Atlanta took a 3-2 series lead on Indiana but ultimately lost at home in Game 6, 95-88, and then suffered a 92-80 loss to the Pacers in Game 7. Indiana went as far as the conference finals before falling to second-seeded Miami.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dunks in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler scored a career-high 56 points in the Heat's 119-114 comeback victory in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

That same year, San Antonio was pushed to the limit against Dallas. The eighth-seeded Mavericks topped the Spurs in Game 6, 113-111, but San Antonio won easily in the deciding Game 7, 119-96. Ironically, San Antonio never saw another seven-game series on its way to the NBA title.

Including the three times where a No. 1 seed lost to a No. 8, 12 first-round series have been settled in six games. That's a total of 16 first-round series going to six or seven games; so 60% of first-round series since the changeover in 2003 end in four or five games.

More: Here's the Bucks playoff roster

More: Milwaukee Bucks 2023 NBA playoff schedule for first-round series vs. Miami Heat

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: History of No. 8 vs No. 1 seeds in NBA playoffs, upsets, 3-1 comeback