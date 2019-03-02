Bucks clinch first playoff spot of NBA season with win over LeBron's Lakers

The high-flying Milwaukee Bucks locked up the first playoff spot of the NBA season after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-120.

Eric Bledsoe – who reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $70million earlier in the day – led the Bucks with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Los Angeles on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have his best night as he scored just 16 points, but he did throw down one poster to make his night a bit better.

The Bucks are now 48-14 and two-and-a-half games ahead of the Toronto Raptors for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James scored 31 points and threw down a good dunk of his own for the beaten Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Lakers are 30-32 and failed to capitalise on a Sacramento Kings loss and remain a game behind for ninth place in the Western Conference.

