Bucks, Cavs lead top teams in 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings

Well, so much for predictions.

We’re about a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and so far, nothing has been straightforward. After being a top-four team in the first edition of the power rankings, the Golden State Warriors have lost five in a row while the Utah Jazz, for example, are mocking us for thinking they’d tank the entire season.

Out in the Eastern Conference, two teams are emerging as elite contenders, with one former Jazz star shining with his new team.

Ahead of Election Day, let’s rank all 30 teams with their play in early November:

30. Houston Rockets, 1-9: We figured the Rockets probably wouldn’t be good this season, but 1-9 is another level of bad. The race for Victor Wembanyama will be a tight one. And also, someone please trade for Eric Gordon. (Last ranking: 26)

29. Detroit Pistons, 2-8: Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey can grow into something special, while Bojan Bogdanović could become a hot trade candidate thanks to his electric start. (Last ranking: 27)

28. Charlotte Hornets, 3-7: Perhaps the biggest faller in the second edition, not having LaMelo Ball available is really stinging the Hornets. A solid 2-1 start backed by intriguing defensive numbers has evaporated. (Last ranking: 10)

27. Los Angeles Lakers, 2-7: Two straight wins against Denver and New Orleans helped their case a little, but this Lakers roster just isn’t good enough. (Last ranking: 28)

26. Orlando Magic, 2-8: Paolo Banchero is the real deal and the offense has multiple scoring options, but they still need tightening defensively. (Last ranking: 30)

25. San Antonio Spurs, 5-5: They started off 3-1 but as I mentioned last time, the roster inexperience was bound to catch up. Beyond Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, the Spurs don’t have a ton of positives. (Last ranking: 11)

24. Washington Wizards, 4-6: Bradley Beal hasn’t been at his peak yet, but Kyle Kuzma’s all-around game screams for a contender to come calling. (Last ranking: 14)

23. Golden State Warriors, 3-7: Are the Warriors OK? They’ve lost five straight and injuries have played a part, but Golden State needs to level up from bronze – and fast. (Last ranking: 4)

22. Los Angeles Clippers, 5-5: Kawhi Leonard has only played two games, but the Clippers have the second-worst offensive rating in the league and do not look like the title-contending team we’d thought they’d resemble early on. (Last ranking: 15)

21. Miami Heat, 4-6: The Heat just look cold. They haven’t seemed to have improved too much from last year and are a Tyler Herro travel call away from possibly being 3-7. (Last ranking: 23)

20. Oklahoma City Thunder, 4-5: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is absolutely balling right now, but Sam Presti should probably tell him to relax if they want to get Wembanyama. (Last ranking: 29)

19. New York Knicks, 4-5: The Knicks are still tough to predict, but losing to Milwaukee, Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston in four of their last five games shows the level they’re at in the East. (Last ranking: 9)

18. Sacramento Kings, 3-5: The Kings are one of two teams to have only played eight games, but their offensive ranks 14th in the league and De’Aaron Fox is playing out of his mind. (Last ranking: 22)

17. Brooklyn Nets, 4-6: They defeated teams they should’ve, but just barely. The Nets are a mess and their ceiling doesn’t seem like it can go very high. (Last ranking: 24)

16. Philadelphia 76ers, 4-6: I said it last time, but the 76ers just don’t move me. Having Joel Embiid playing as much as possible will help, but Philly doesn’t move the needle in a conference that is looking stronger. (Last ranking: 21)

15. Indiana Pacers, 4-6: Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin have “best backcourt duo in the NBA” written all over them, even if they don’t win a whole lot this year. (Last ranking: 25)

14. Chicago Bulls, 5-6: Chicago is basically in the same tier as Brooklyn and Philly. The Bulls didn’t make many improvements to bolster their roster and it’s showing. (Last ranking: 20)

13. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5-5: Minnesota has potential and will be tough to beat four times if they make the playoffs – which they should – but they need D’Angelo Russell to step it up and help Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns in the scoring department. (Last ranking: 17)

12. Toronto Raptors, 6-4: They can get away with it in the regular season, but the Raptors’ half-court offense is capital-C clunky. Pascal Siakam is on course for an All-Star nod, though, and rookie Christian Koloko is a menace defensively. (Last ranking: 19)

11. Portland Trail Blazers, 6-3: Not having Damian Lillard definitely hurt as the Trail Blazers went 2-3 in their last five after a 4-0 start. Let’s see if Portland can find the right trail again. (Last ranking: 1)

10. Dallas Mavericks, 5-3: The Mavericks are winning games, but my goodness please get Luka Dončić some help. (Last ranking: 18)

9. New Orleans Pelicans, 5-4: New Orleans lost two overtime games it shouldn’t have, but the Pelicans are a scary bunch when fully healthy. Managing Zion Williamson and having Brandon Ingram healthy should make them a regular in the top 10. (Last ranking: 2)

8. Atlanta Hawks, 6-3: Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been everything we’d thought they’d be, and De’Andre Hunter is also off to a propitious start. (Last ranking: 13)

7. Memphis Grizzlies, 7-3: Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are another electric pairing, but that third option is lacking. Losing consecutive games to Utah also hurt. (Last ranking: 12)

6. Denver Nuggets, 6-3: The road loss to the Lakers was a strange one, but the Joker is balling and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will gradually have to find their best forms again. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown are also proving to be solid additions over the summer. (Last ranking: 16)

5. Boston Celtics, 6-3: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are doing their thing for the C’s. Two overtime losses to Cleveland is a tough pill to swallow, though. (Last ranking: 5)

4. Utah Jazz, 8-3: There’s really nothing bad to say about Utah right now. Major credit to new head coach Will Hardy and all the players are clicking, primarily Lauri Markkanen with Jordan Clarkson thriving as a starter. (Last ranking: 8)

3. Phoenix Suns, 7-2: Losing Cam Johnson to an injury will sting and the bench depth is a major concern, but the Suns got hotter in this edition with some big wins. (Last ranking: 7)

2. Cleveland Cavaliers, 8-1: Star power? Check. Shotmaking? Check. Elite defenders? Check. Versatility on both ends? Check. Depth? Check. Yeah, Cleveland looks legit. (Last ranking: 6)

1. Milwaukee Bucks, 9-0: Milwaukee is undefeated without Khris Middleton touching the court. The Bucks play the Cavs on Nov. 16. Sign me up. (Last ranking: 3)