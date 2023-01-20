Bucks and Serge Ibaka mutually agree to find trade partner

Serge Ibaka has likely played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

He and the team reportedly agreed to find a trade partner for the 14-year veteran, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka hasn't played since Jan. 1 for what the team called "personal reasons" and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said last week he didn't expect Ibaka to rejoin the team after Milwaukee's four-game road trip earlier this month.

Ibaka, 33, played 19 games for Bucks this past season after being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers almost a year ago. He re-signed with Milwaukee this offseason but has played in only 16 games, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.

Ibaka began his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for seven seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2016. The Magic traded Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors after 56 games, where he played for four seasons, including Toronto's championship run in 2018-19. Ibaka signed with the Clippers in 2020 before he was traded to the Bucks last February.

While it's unclear which teams would be interested in acquiring the veteran big man, SNY's Ian Begley reported the New York Knicks could take a look at Ibaka in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's broken thumb.