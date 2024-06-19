Bucks to add new assistant coaches, Giannis Antetokounmpo works with skills coach in Greece

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will be adding two new members to his coaching staff for the 2024-25 season in Jason Love and Greg Buckner.

The Journal Sentinel confirmed the additions, which follows the return of Darvin Ham to an assistant coaching role in Milwaukee.

Buckner was most recently the associate head coach in Cleveland under J.B. Bickerstaff, and the Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Buckner, 47, played at Clemson from 1994-98 before being a second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 1998. He played for five teams through the 2008-09 season before moving into a coaching role in 2011 in Houston under head coach Kevin McHale.

Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets and added Buckner to his staff in Memphis when he took over as the interim head coach of the Grizzlies in 2017.

NBA reporter Marc Stein initially reported the hire.

Love has been a coach in Philadelphia under three head coaches, including Rivers. Love broke in under Brett Brown in 2019 as a player development associate and Rivers promoted him to a skill development coach in 2021. He remained on staff last season under Nick Nurse.

Love, 36, played collegiately at Xavier and played professionally overseas from 2011-18.

HoopsHype, a USA TODAY NETWORK property, initially reported the hire.

Skills coach Drew Hanlen works with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece

The Journal Sentinel originally reported June 11 that noted skills instructor Drew Hanlen headed to Greece to work out with Bucks players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, on their annual sojourn to Athens. MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston were part of the contingent of players.

Hanlen returned to the United States on Monday as Antetokounmpo joined the Greek national team for its Olympic qualifying preparation.

Hanlen played at Belmont University from 2008-12 before becoming a skills development coach.

The 34-year-old founded Pure Sweat Basketball, which includes not only basketball training but coaching and scouting services. The company has a Wisconsin-based coach in Ben Edelburg.

Hanlen counts Oshkosh native and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton as a client, as well as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Hanlen was at Game 5 of the NBA Finals and celebrated the Celtics’ title with Tatum.

During Rivers’ time as the 76ers head coach, Hanlen trained MVP Joel Embiid as a full-time client and added Tyrese Maxey to his client roster. Maxey earned his first all-star berth last season.

