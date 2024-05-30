Bucknam named SEC Coach of the Year

Thirty-two.

That’s how many times now Arkansas men’s track-and-field coach Chris Bucknam has been named SEC Coach of the Year. The total was upped by one this week when the league’s coaches voted him as SEC Outdoor Coach of the Year days after Arkansas won its fourth straight SEC Outdoor team championship.

Bucknam is finishing up his 16th season running the program as the Razorbacks head to the NCAA Championships from June 5-8 in Oregon. He has won 12 awards in the indoors season and 11 during cross country season.

His Razorbacks set a school record in the 4×400-meter relay at the conference championships in Fayetteville over the weekend. Arkansas finished with 110 points, six points ahead of second-place Alabama.

That victory marked the second time the Hogs have won straight conference titles in the outdoor season. The last came from 2003 to 2006. Arkansas also won the triple crown, taking home indoor and cross-country titles during the academic year, as well.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire