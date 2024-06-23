Buckley's Aiden Harrand caps high school track career with national title

Jun. 23—BUCKLEY — Aiden Harrand enjoyed the scenery of the Pacific Northwest for a few days before coming back to northern Michigan.

The now-graduated Buckley Bear and soon-to-be Wake Forest Demon Deacon did not leave Eugene, Oregon, empty-handed, however.

Harrand stepped foot onto Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and proved that she is not just one of the best runners in northern Michigan and not just one of the best runners in the Great Lakes State.

She proved she is one of the best runners in the country.

Harrand set a personal record with a time of 4 minutes, 33.99 seconds to win the 1500-meter race in the Emerging Elite Division as part of the Riot Track Club at the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals last Sunday, June 15.

"It was truly unbelievable at the time," Harrand said. "This was something where I was like, 'Wow, look at me go.' I was so grateful for that moment."

She also won national titles in the 1600m, running a PR of 4:51.17, and the 1-mile race in a PR of 4:52.89.

"I was really blessed to have that," Harrand said of her national title wins. "PR'ing is all I wanted to do, and it was just not there (during the high school track season). I've always felt like I could never compete well at nationals because I was overexerted and didn't have anything left at the end of the season. But this year, I did."

Harrand did all of that after coming off an injury in the early part of her track season at Buckley, but she finished the season strong and ended with two more state championships as she won the 400m and 1600m races while taking second in the 800m in Division 4.

"To come back at the end of this season and perform well is something I've never done before," Harrand said. "Going into nationals — and I had never done well in nationals before — I had two weeks off at the beginning of the season, so I peaked two weeks later."

Harrand ran the 800m as well, finishing 27th with another PR of 2:11.85. Fellow Division 4 runner, Johannesburg-Lewiston's Allie Nowak, also competed in the 800m. The Cardinal, who was competing for Up North Track Club, ran a 2:15.23 for a PR and 56th place.

"I had so many people there that I knew supporting me, and that was really cool," Harrand said. "I was so far away from home, so to find people from my community there cheering me on was really amazing."

Harrand's mother grew up in Washington, so they spent some time there before making the trip back to Buckley late last week.

When asked if there was a better way to cap off her high school career, Harrand was quick with her answer.

"I don't think there is," she said. "It was a really way to go out. It was less emotional because I didn't have my team there, but it was still very emotional for it to be my last high school race and to finish so well. I was really grateful for that."

Harrand and Nowak were not the only northern Michigan athletes making noise in Oregon.

Madalyn Agren, Nowak's teammate at Joburg and with the Up North Track Club, competed in the 2K steeplechase race in the Championship Division. She finished 41st with a PR time of 7:56.49.

Gaylord's Katie Berkshire, coming off an impressive sophomore season for the Blue Devils, finished just outside of the top 10 in the 5000-meter race in the Championship Division. She ran a PR of 17:27.41 to finish in 11th place.

Aside from Harrand's title wins, Elk Rapids' Max Ward was the highest finisher from the area. He finished his junior campaign with a fifth-place finish in the 400m hurdles of the Emerging Elite Division, running a PR time of 55.73.

Traverse City Central freshman phenom Lorelai Zielinski took 11th place in the discus of the Championship Division, throwing, 43.35 meters. The Trojan also placed 16th in the shot put with a toss of 12.51 meters.