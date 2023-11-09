Buckle up, it's title weekend in Section V football and huge matchups await: What to know

McQuaid's Paul Rizzo celebrates a two point conversion.

This is championship weekend, so there is excitement around Section V football.

One showdown could grab the attention of curious and casual fans of area high school football more than most.

McQuaid is undefeated and has put together an undisputed dynasty in Class AA. The Knights can extend a string of titles in this group for the largest public schools and the strongest teams at private and charter schools, if they defeat University Prep on Saturday.

"It’s a lot of hard work by a lot of people to get to this point," McQuaid coach Bobby Bates said. "At the end of the day, we have a game to play. We have an extremely good opponent who has done a tremendous job all year long.

"We are not even talking about it (the dynasty or legacy)."

UPrep has a strong case that no team in the area has more talent on its roster, and the Griffins know how to put everything together week after week. They have lost a game this season, but have defeated every team on their schedule. There is also the motivation for UPrep players and coaches from the team's surprise exit from the 2022 postseason.

“Very excited, we have a lot of players who feel that last year didn’t end the way it should have," UPrep coach Isiah Young said.

While McQuaid and UPrep did scrimmage during the pre-season, there was no meeting between the two during the regular season, adding to the excitement around this championship game.

Class AA

No. 1 seed McQuaid (10-0) vs. No. 2 University Prep (9-1)

Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Victor

McQuaid running back John Harding pops through the line on his way to the end zone.

Last title for McQuaid (2022): The Knights are in position to win Class AA for the fifth consecutive season. Year after year, game after game, the Knights are ready.

"Don’t lose the game Monday through Friday, you have to prepare yourself," Bates said. "Just go to work everyday. Prepare yourself everyday, and do your homework."

Will DiMarco, a quarterback in his junior year who was named second-team Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester after last season, is back in McQuaid's offense. He is still working his way back from a foot injury but completed 12 of 20 pass attempts with a touchdown for 185 yards against rival Aquinas during the semifinals. John Harding, scored twice, and Eion Meyer once. Both are reliable receivers and ball carriers out of the McQuaid backfield. Versatility can be tough to stop.

"Both teams have to play great defense (to win)," Bates said.

UPrep wide receiver Jayvon Johnson breaks the tackle attempt by Canandaigua's Mason Lloyd to pick up big yards after the catch.

Last title for University Prep (2021): UPrep's ability to score from anywhere on the field can strain an opposing defense.

"They have so many players who have the ability to make big plays," Bates said. "They have players that can grind it out (during more methodical scoring drives). I think the quarterback (Tavion Byrd) is extremely dynamic."

Double-team receiver Tyrell Simmons, and receiver Juelz Russell could become a problem for a defense. Double-team both, and maybe Jayvon Johnson, who scored last week against Hilton, or running back CJ Robinson succeed. Robinson, a junior, has rushed for 19 touchdowns and 1,478 yards.

"I don’t care how we win, just win," Young said. "To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

Junior linebacker Taivon Wilson is among the more overlooked UPrep standout players, according to Young. Wilson made 10 tackles last week during the semifinals. "He knows our defense inside out," Young said.

Class A

No. 2 East High/World of Inquiry (10-0) vs. No. 4 Brighton (7-3)

Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at Fairport

East quarterback Zymier Jackson scrambles out of the pocket and backs his way into the end zone.

Last title for East High (2005): The Eagles have been this close to titles recently, but were turned back by Canandaigua, another team that can be considered a dynasty in Section V football. This season, East High/WOI is in this final because it turned back Canandaigua.

Senior quarterback and 2022 AGR Football Large Schools Team member Zymier Jackson is again among the area's best. Jackson has an intelligent command of when to throw and when to run. Ervin Wiggins, another 2022 AGR team member, scored three touchdowns during another strong two-way performance last week against Canandaigua. He scored as a receiver and as a defensive player. Anthony Diaz and Kelvin Shepard also are quite capable of getting to the end zone.

Several Eagles were active on defense last week including Jeremiah Tucker, Brandon Franklin, Damari Green and De'Andre Leonard. They will need to handle Brighton's strong running game.

Brighton running back Gavin Parks runs hard up the middle through the Irondequoit defense.

Brighton, one win from first: Maybe the third time is the charm for the Bruins, sectional finalists in 2016 and 2021. The Bruins have passed all of their major tests, the three losses, by shaking off disappointment and coming back strong.

Unless the Bruins have a secret transformation taking place, they will send their power running game at the East High/WOI defense. Gavin Parks has 1,280 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Tyler Martinovich is very good at picking up those got-to-have yards on the ground, and has passed for 1,001 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Brighton will need very good games from Kaleb Matthews, Thomas Welker, Matthew Heininger and John Ahrens on defense for the Bruins to take home a sectional football trophy for the first time. Brighton's defense has come up with 19 turnovers.

Class B

No. 1 Monroe (9-0) vs. No. 2 Honeoye Falls-Lima (7-2)

November 11, 8 p.m. at SUNY Brockport

Robert Arnold of Monroe punches the ball away from Wayne running back Elijah Mackey.

Last title for Monroe (1979): The Red Jackets look like they are in great shape. With seven shutouts this season, no team has come close to knocking them off. The Red Jackets defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima 54-6 on September 8.

Failing to win this sectional championship could be just as disappointing for the Red Jackets as losing the 2022 Section V Class B championship game during the final seconds. Kaya Moses at quarterback has set and challenged passing records. He has connected with a number of players to get the Red Jackets into the end zone, including Messiah Hampton, Landan McKnight, Robert Arnold, and Amari Colon. That's a long list of players for a defense to keep track of and shutdown. Put Arnold on the list of the area's better two-way (offensive and defensive) players.

Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback Matt Meacham works an option with running back Ben Cook.

Last title for HF-L (spring 2021): The Cougars should be more confident against Monroe this time around, after wiping out an 0-2 start. A guaranteed place in sectionals allowed the Cougars to take a "be ready for sectionals'' approach, according to HF-L coach John Russ.

The potential to win a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with Monroe is there with senior Matt Meacham at quarterback and Andrew Wanzenried concentrating on playing receiver. Ben Cook has been a reliable ball-carrying running back in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see what HF-L's plan on defense is.

Class C

No. 1 LeRoy (10-0) vs. No. 2 Attica/Alexander (9-1)

Nov. 11, 5 p.m. at SUNY Brockport

LeRoy running back Tony Piazza rumbles in for a two point conversion against East Rochester/Gananda.

Last title for LeRoy (2014): The Oatkan Knights have a throwback approach on offense, but they know running the ball is an effective way to move forward on the field and win. Tony Piazza, a senior running back/linebacker, now has more than 2,000 varsity rushing yards. His touchdown total during this 1,000-yard rushing season is up at 17. Coaches in Section V selected Piazza for the 2022 AGR Football Small Schools Team.

Drew Strollo (seven rushing touchdowns) and Jackson Fix (eight rushing touchdowns) also have 400 or more rushing yards. Maybe LeRoy's offense falls short of resembling the Miami Dolphins' in the NFL, but senior quarterback Tommy Condidorio has nine touchdown passes with 737 yards while completing 47 percent of his attempts.

Last title for Attica (2022)/Alexander (2018): A win would make this team the first to win back-to-back titles in Section V football Class C since Letchworth/Warsaw 2018-19.

Like LeRoy, running the football is the way to go for Attica/Alexander. Senior running back Lance Thomas, with 15 touchdowns and 962 yards on 110 carries, is the main guy.

Attica/Alexander's defense has been strong, Letchworth/Perry Warsaw became the fifth shutout victim of the season last week. LeRoy is not on that list, as the Oatkan Knights handed Attica/Alexander its loss 44-27 on September 29.

Class D

No. 1 York/Pavilion (8-1) vs. No. 3 Canisteo-Greenwood (8-2)

Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at SUNY Brockport

Last title for York (1990)/Pavilion: This team is in a good, winning groove. It owns a seven-game winning streak. The margin of victories in the last four of these triumphs are 7, 19, 28 and, last week against Batavia Notre Dame, 14. York/Pavilion defeated Batavia Notre Dame by eight points in its season-opener.

Parker Bonefede is having a decent season for a sophomore quarterback with nine touchdown passes versus six interceptions, 1,176 yards and a 57 completion percentage. Four of his touchdown throws are to Joe Bauer and another four to Jake Pangrazio. Bonefede also has seven rushing touchdowns. Carl Szczech, a senior, is the main engine in York/Pavilion's running game with 10 touchdowns and 664 yards after 143 carries.

Canisteo-Greenwood, one win from first: This has been a strong return to 11-man from 8-man football. This team's groove matches York/Pavilion's, with a smaller four-game winning streak that includes two shutouts and margins of victories of 34, 33, 42 and 14. Encouragement can be taken from the team's 13-12 loss in an away game to York/Pavilion on Sept 22.

Senior quarterback Collin Cox, senior Paiton Davis, senior J.J. Reese and senior Beau Zeh moved Canisteo-Greenwood into the end zone three times last week during a 20-6 win over Avon in the semifinal round. Sophomore defensive back Carson Chafee came up with two interceptions and Zeh had 11 tackles to help Canisteo-Greenwood hold the lead.

8-man state regional

No. 1 state-ranked Pembroke (10-0) vs. unranked Frewsburg (5-3)

Nov. 10, 5 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High

Pembroke senior Tyson Totten during his banner game last week in the Section V Football 8-man final.

This season has been a high-scoring cruise for the Pembroke Dragons. They have scored at least 42 points in all of their games, including a 49-16 victory over Frewsburg of Section VI on September 22. The winner of this rematch plays a team from the Syracuse area, 1 p.m. November 18 at Waterville.

Pembroke churned up more than 500 yards of offense, 394 on the ground by Tyson Totten, who scored eight touchdowns during the sectional final last week against Bolivar-Richburg. Totten was the 2022 State 8-man Player of the Year. Caleb Felski seems capable to produce, if the Dragons have to or choose to rely on him. Totten and Felski are strong two-way players.

Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent League Championship

Palmyra-Macedon (8-0) vs. Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (6-2)

Nov. 11, 3 p.m. at Mynderse Academy

Check it out! Here’s the winning kick (courtesy of Pal-Mac Athletics YouTube) https://t.co/PtHZvLnJdB pic.twitter.com/qZTvnfa7wL — Palmyra-Macedon Central School District (@PalMac_CSD) November 4, 2023

This is the first edition of a championship game for a league of teams which are trying to build their programs, beginning with playing competitive games against familiar opponents. Tickets are $5 each.

Palmyra-Macedon won the league's East division, and rather easily. All of Pal-Mac's victory were by double-digits, until November 3, 9-7 over Newark/Marion. The Red Raiders defeated Newark/Marion 35-3 the week before.

Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield finished first in the league's West division. The team's losses came in back-to-back weeks to Clyde-Savannah and Greece Olympia/Odyssey. The last three victories have been one-sided, two shutouts and a 32-point win over Midlakes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football championship games: Schedule, teams, what to know