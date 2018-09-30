Buckle up, here are the scenarios for the Cubs heading into the end of the regular season

After Saturday's games, the Cubs and Brewers are tied atop the NL Central at 94-67. Here are all the scenarios that could play out on Sunday after the conclusion of game No. 162.

The 2017-18 MLB regular season is coming to a close, and after Saturday's games, the Cubs and Brewers are tied atop the NL Central at 94-67. In their final games of the regular season, the Cubs and Brewers will be playing the Cardinals and Tigers respectively.

Now that things are all locked up, here is what is one the line on Sunday:

The first scenario that is the easiest to digest is also the most favorable for Cubs fans. If the Cubs win and the Brewers lose, then Chicago would win the division.

If the Brewers win and the Cubs were to lose, then the Brewers are your NL central champions. In this scenario the Cubs would be the first NL Wildcard team.

The final scenario would result in an epic rivalry showdown.

If both teams were to get the same result on Sunday, whether it be a win or loss, they would have to play a 163rd game at Wrigley Field to decide who would be the division champion and who would end up in the NL Wildcard game.

With the Cubs having only won two of their last six games against Milwaukee, a winner take all game for the divison would not be ideal, even more so with another one-game playoff possibly on the horizon. The first step for the Cubs to get their desired outcome is simple enough. Take care of business against St. Louis and then become Detroit Tigers fans through Sunday afternoon.