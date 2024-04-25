Buckie ineligible for play-off as East Kilbride progress

Saturday's Pyramid Play-Off tie between Buckie Thistle and East Kilbride has been cancelled after the Highland League champions failed to meet Scottish FA licensing requirements.

It means Lowland League champions East Kilbride progress straight to the final against whoever finishes bottom of Scottish League 2 for a place in the Scottish Professional Football League next season.

Buckie were crowned Highland League champions for the 12th time on a dramatic final day last weekend as their 1-0 win over Keith meant they edged out Brechin City, who beat Brora Rangers 2-1, on goal difference.

But Buckie failed to obtain the required bronze-level club licence at an SFA licensing committee meeting on Wednesday.

"The Scottish FA regrets to announce that Buckie Thistle FC will not be eligible to participate in the Pyramid Play-Off tie," the governing body has stated.

"East Kilbride FC, who were granted a bronze licence by the committee, will proceed."

An SFA spokesperson pointed out that all Highland and Lowland League clubs were told in December they would have to meet the SPFL’s updated membership criteria requirements.

"The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their club licensing report.

“Unfortunately, these issues were not addressed by the club prior to yesterday’s licensing committee decision.”

An SPFL spokesperson added that Buckie had "failed to respond to any of the three subsequent follow-up letters sent in October, February and March".

The club had also "failed to apply for a period of grace by the 31 March 2024 deadline".

The spokesperson added: "The SPFL board has huge sympathy for Buckie and their fans but has no option but to enforce our rules."

Buckie have been approached for comment, but general manager Stephen Shand this week insisted to BBC Scotland that there was "a lot more enthusiasm" for their promotion bid despite admitting that some at the club were not fully behind the idea of leaving the Highland League.

Currently, Clyde are the side most likely to face East Kilbride in the play-off as they are one point behind Stranraer and three behind Bonnyrigg Rose at the foot of League 2 with two games remaining.

The play-off will be over two legs on 11 and 18 May.