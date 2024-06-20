Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt earns spot on National Basketball Team

(WHNT) — Buckhorn basketball standout Caleb Holt has been named one of 12 members of the 2024 USA Men’s Under 17 National Basketball team.

Holt, who became the first sophomore to win Mr. Basketball, led the Bucks to back-to-back Class 6A state titles and was MVP for both seasons.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Westminster Christian’s AnnaLi Weekley

This is Holt’s second straight year representing on Team USA; he was a member of the FIBA U16 National Youth Team in 2023 that won a gold medal in the FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championship.

The U17 National Team, representing high school graduating classes of 2025 and 2026, includes Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Jalen Haralson, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit, Brandon McCoy Jr., Koa Peat, Jordan Smith Jr., Tyran Stokes and Jaden Toombs.

The USA has won the gold medal at each iteration of the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, dating back to 2010. In addition to six consecutive gold medals, the U.S. has not dropped a game in tournament history (44-0 all-time record).

The seventh edition of the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup features 16 teams from around the world. All 16 teams will advance to the single-elimination tournament after group play.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.