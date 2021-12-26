Buckeyes Wire exclusive: 2022 commit Kye Stokes already gets the Michigan rivalry, eager to make impact at Ohio State

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program have more or less put the finishing touches on the early signing period for 2022, bringing in 18 total commitments. There will undoubtedly be some more added to the class, but it’s another top-five group nationally that should keep the momentum going for a program that’s consistently competed for Big Ten and national titles.

We caught up with one of those commitments, four-star defensive back, and Tampa area native Kye Stokes, to get a feel for his recruitment and how he feels about becoming a Buckeye and continuing the tradition that’s been laid out before him.

First and foremost, it’s clear in talking to Stokes that OSU is getting one whale of a person, but the coaching staff did an excellent job of jumping on his recruitment well before other national programs figured out there was a kid with the size and talent down in the Tampa Bay area doing some pretty special things. Shortly after OSU offered and got the services of the 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pounder, a bunch of other blue-bloods jumped on efforts, but in the end, Stokes stayed with his commitment and signed his National Letter of Intent on December 15.

We touched on several things including why Stokes chose Ohio State and stuck with it, how he feels about the weather in Ohio, and of course, asked about his thoughts about That Team Up North.

Let’s dive in …

On what stood out about Ohio State

Buckeyes Wire: So what stood out about Ohio State for you because you committed (in May) and have been locked into your commitment ever since. So what was it about Ohio state that stood out and made you want to go to Ohio State and stay with Ohio State?

Kye Stokes: “First, it was the way they approached the process. It was the first school that ever asked if my parents were okay with me being recruited. And then, just the way they approached the process after I received the offer, just a relentless pursuit. I got a text or something from somebody every day and that meant something to me obviously. I felt wanted. It felt like the right spot, the perfect place for me here. It has really been like ever since.”

On whether he followed Ohio State much prior to the offer

BW: And had followed Ohio State much prior to that. Like what was your favorite team growing up?

Stokes: “Well, I got the offer. Obviously, I knew they were a good school — a great school — and to be honest, I really wasn’t expecting to receive that offer. I was a Miami fan growing up because my mom went there. So I had followed them (Ohio State) here or there and watched a couple of games, but it wasn’t as much as it is now.”

On whether there was a specific player he remembers and watched at Ohio State

BW: Is there a certain player for Ohio State that you remember watching with Ohio State being on TV all the time? Or are you just kind of like ‘hey, I’m ready to make my own path and be my own guy?’

Stokes: “Really, more of the latter. Obviously, I’m gonna have to go in and look up to the Denzel Wards and Josh Proctors, but I really do want to go in and leave my mark, if that makes sense.”

On going from the sunshine and warmth of Florida to the prospects of winter in Ohio

BW: So you’ve had a couple of visits in September right for the Tulsa game, and you were back for Penn State in October? Talk about the weather for the Penn State game and if you are ready for some cold weather since you’ve grown up in Florida. Have you had experience with winter weather prior?

Stokes: “The Penn State game was chilly, for sure. I was up in New Hampshire I believe a while ago for a snowboarding trip. That was really the only winter experience I’ve had. So my winters get to like 50, so yeah, it’ll be a change.”

On what guys he is close to from the 2022 recruiting class

BW: The 2022 class just signed during the early signing period. Guys often talk to each other when they are being recruited and already have a verbal commitment. Are there guys you are close with from the 2022 class?

Stokes: “Ryan Turner and I chat pretty often, and then Kyion Grayes and I have a pretty solid relationship. That’s really the main ones — Kyion and Ryan.”

On his plans to be an early enrollee

BW: Correct me if I am wrong, but you were on pace to enroll early at Ohio State. Is that still the case?

Stokes: “Yes, that’s right. I will arrive on January 7.”

On his thoughts about the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry

BW: Okay, so I have to ask because Ohio State fans are going to want to know your thoughts on the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry. It’ll be your first experience really with TTUN and all of that being from Florida. Did you watch the game? Have you been baptized in the gravity of what that game means to OSU fans?

Stokes: “I’m already very much on board with the rivalry. I am involved in a significant rivalry with my high school. I understand the deep dislike. One of my close — kind of a mentor — that I’ve been working a lot with since I started high school, He’s a Michigan fan, and I was talking my trash leading into ‘The game.’ And even after the game, I’m still talking my trash. I am completely bought into the rivalry… I want to uphold the Ohio State legacy, to beat The Team Up North — that will happen. We’re going to make sure that happens.”

BW: Well, you already have the lingo down by calling it “The Team up North, so you clearly grasped the gravity of the rivalry while you were up there.

Stokes: “Yes, I did.”

On whether there are some current players Stokes hung around during his campus visits

BW: Are there certain current players that you hung around with and got to know during your visits to Ohio State?

Stokes: “On my official (visit), I hung out with Sevyn (Banks) the first day, and then on my second day, I was with Lathan (Ransome) and Ryan (Watts). Obviously, Ryan’s a transfer to Texas now, but basically, it was those three guys.”

On whether he felt a sense of loyalty to Ohio State because the Buckeyes were really the first big program to believe in him?

BW: Ok, so Ohio State came on board and offered you, then suddenly you get a flurry of other offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, and others. With OSU kind of being the first program to show a belief in you before you’re four-star rating, did you feel like you had a sense of loyalty to Ohio State because of that? How big was that for your recruitment?

Stokes: “I did. I did. A big part of it was my parents telling me to understand and go through a process, but once you make a decision to lock it in. I really didn’t want to live up to the Florida boy reputation of committing then decommitting. I really didn’t like how that looked, so I was 1,000% sure when I made my decision.”

On how Stokes' parents feel about his decision to attend Ohio State with the Miami background

BW: Speaking of parents, where are your mom and dad when it comes to you deciding on Ohio State. Where they both Miami fans, and how excited are they for you when it comes to Ohio State vs. other schools.

Stokes: “Yes, they did both root for Miami growing up, but I think they are both really excited. They are really excited for me to start the next chapter of my life. Me — and them — are excited to see the man that I’m going to become as well as the football player I’m going to become under the coaches and in the program. We’re all very excited.”

On how influential OSU assistant Matt Barnes' has been to Stokes

BW: Correct me if I am wrong, but you talk with Matt Barnes quite a bit right? He’s kind of the guy that gets a hold of you a lot. I know you talk to Ryan Day as well, but Matt Barnes has been pretty instrumental in just you working on your game and things like that right?

Stokes: “Yes sir.”

BW: So what kind of things does he tell you that you still need to work on?

Stokes: It’s a lot of like the technicalities. Working on my stance and getting in and out of my breaks and getting my head around. The fluidity of my hips, and stuff like that. I’ll send him a couple of videos when I work out and he’ll give me some pointers and some tips on what to improve.”

On his thoughts of bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles

BW: Ohio State is obviously bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles. Are you excited about a change, a little apprehensive? How do you feel about a new direction on defense after Ohio State struggled a little last season?

Stokes: “Not apprehensive at all, just more interested to see how things are going to work out and where I’m going to fit in this new system. I wouldn’t call it apprehensive or worried, just more interested.”

On playing on the defensive side of the ball after being a versatile player in high school on both sides of the ball

BW: You played on both sides of the ball in high school. You played some wide receiver, you played safety. I think you also played and rolled over to the corner position, right? Ohio State is obviously recruiting you at safety, but is there still a part of you that wanted to be on the offensive side of the ball?

Stokes: “There is a small, small, deep in my heart part that wishes that I could go both ways, play receiver, but I’m very comfortable at safety. It’s kind of just a fantasy at this point. I do feel like I have the attributes to be a solid receiver at the college level.”

On the upside that Stokes has at the safety position

BW: What stands out in watching film, is the length, speed, and athleticism you possess. I would imagine the coaches at Ohio State are pretty excited to get you in the program and work with all of that potential at the safety position.

Stokes: “I feel like the potential — I don’t understand the potential that I have yet. This is only my second year playing safety. My freshman and sophomore year I played receiver, all through middle school I played receiver. They needed a safety, and I had played it before in little league, but junior year is really my first year playing safety.”

One last thing Ohio State fans should know about Kye Stokes

BW: OK, give us one last thing we haven’t touched on that Ohio State fans should know about Kye Stokes.

Stokes: “I’m going to give it everything I got. I’m going to pour my blood, sweat, and tears into the team most importantly, but making myself better for the team. I’m going to give it everything I got … that’s really what I want them to know. I’m not the type to give up easily. Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge. I expect that. When the time hits, I’m not going to flip or anything. I will give it everything that I have.”

We want to think Stokes for his time. He has a tremendous upside and seems to understand the challenge and blessing of playing at Ohio State. The coaching staff has made an investment in a kid that seems to have all the right intangibles to go with the measurables and physical skill to really excel.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Stokes as he gets the next chapter of his life going in the O-H-I-O.

