'The Buckeyes are third in their division': Where Ohio State stands in post-spring Top 25

Where does Ohio State football stand in college football after spring practices? To USA Today, behind two other teams in the Big Ten East.

According to USA Today's most recent Top 25 after spring practices, Ohio State is the sixth-best team in college football behind No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Penn State. No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 Florida State also sit ahead of the Buckeyes.

"There are personnel issues, including an ongoing competition at quarterback, and there are bigger-picture concerns heading into coach Ryan Day’s fifth season," USA Today's Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith write. "Front and center among those larger worries is the Buckeyes’ inability for the past two seasons to stop Michigan and combat the Wolverines’ physical play. Day and Ohio State can make any number of personnel changes but won’t get back to the playoff without solving what Michigan brings to the table. For now, the Buckeyes are third in their division."

Myerberg and Smith call out Michigan's "explosive backfield" of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards behind an offensive line rebuilt around multiple transfers.

"On paper, this is the strongest and deepest roster of the Jim Harbaugh era and a team worthy of being viewed as Georgia's biggest threat," Myerberg and Smith continue.

Penn State, led by All-American left tackle Olu Fashanu, has "among the Big Ten's best (offensive lines) thanks to increased depth and experience, along with "a young but immensely gifted backfield" in quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton.

Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State are three of five Big Ten teams in USA Today's top-25 along with No. 14 Iowa and No. 25 Wisconsin.

Ohio State finished the season as the No. 4 team in the country according to the final Associated Press Top 25 poll and the American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll behind Georgia, TCU and Michigan.

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day takes the field for warmups before the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State will host Penn State at Ohio Stadium Oct. 21 before it travels to Ann Arbor to try for its first win against Michigan since 2019 Nov. 25.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

