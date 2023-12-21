Buckeyes sign 20 recruits, including five 5-stars

Dec. 20—COLUMBUS — Five players who were 5-star recruits according to 247 sports' composite rankings signed national letters of intent with Ohio State on Wednesday.

A total of 20 high school athletes signed with OSU, led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, ranked the No. 1 recruit overall nationally. Wide receiver Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott and Air Noland also were composite 5-stars.

The Buckeyes' recruiting class is ranked No. 3 nationally in 247sports' composite rankings behind Georgia and Alabama.

Ohio State was the only team to land five 5-star players. Texas and Georgia signed four and Alabama signed three.

There were concerns that Smith might sign with Miami or Florida State and that Alabama might flip Houston. But both stayed with their verbal pledge to Ohio State. Oregon did successfully flip 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

Talking about the 20 recruits at a press conference Wednesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, "They give us a great support to our already strong team."

Day's assessment of Houston sounds as if he could be one of the first freshmen to get on the field next season.

"We feel like he's an impact player from Day One. That was a big one for us for sure," he said.

The departure of three running backs (Chip Trayanum, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor) and the possibility TreVeyon Henderson might enter the NFL draft could put running back James Peoples on the field early in the season, too.

"He's going to be a dynamic running back. He had a great high school career. He can do multiple things, he's strong, he can change direction, he can run routes out of the backfield," Day said. "He's going to be a dynamic player and make an impact early in his freshman year."

He said Noland is "somebody who is special in a lot of different ways."

2024 Ohio State recruits

Jeremiah Smith, Wide receiver, 6-3, 198, 5 stars, Hollywood, Fla., No. 1 overall recruit nationally.

Mylan Graham, Wide receiver, 6-1, 170, 5 stars, New Haven, Ind., No 23 recruit nationally.

Eddrick Houston, Defensive lineman, 6-3, 265, 5 stars, Buford, Ga., No. 26 recruit nationally.

Aaron Scott, Cornerback, 6-2, 190, 5 stars, Springfield, Ohio, No. 34 recruit nationally.

Air Noland, Quarterback, 6-2, 195, 5 stars, Fairburn, Ga., No. 36 recruit nationally.

Bryce West, Cornerback, 5-11, 177, 4 stars, Cleveland Glenville, No. 58 recruit nationally.

James Peoples, Running back, 5-10, 192, 4 stars, San Antonio, Tex., No. 95 recruit nationally.

Garrett Stover, Linebacker, 6-0, 195, 4 stars, Sunbury Big Walnut, No. 105 recruit nationally, Cousin of OSU tight end Cade Stover.

Ian Moore, Offensive lineman, 6-5, 295, 4 stars, New Palestine, Ind.

Payton Pierce, Linebacker, 6-1, 225, 4 stars, Lovejoy, Tex.

Miles Lockhart, Cornerback, 5-10, 185, 4 stars, Chandler, Ariz.

Max LeBlanc, Tight end, 6-3 222, 4 stars, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Gabe Van Sickle, Offensive lineman, 6-5, 283, 3 stars, Coopersville, Md.

Damarion Witten, TE, 6-4, 215, 3 stars, Cleveland Glenville.

Jaylen McClain, Safety, 6-0, 185, 3 stars, West Orange, N.J.

Eric Mensch, Defensive end, 6-3, 290, 3 stars, Stafford, Va.

Devontae Armstrong, Offensive tackle, 6-5, 297, 3 stars, Lakewood St. Edward.

Deontae Armstrong, Offensive tackle, 6-6, 280, 3 stars, Lakewood St. Edward

Sam Williams-Dixon, Running back, 5-11, 203, 3 stars, Pickerington North

Leroy Roker, Safety, 6-1, 170, Fort Myers, Fla.