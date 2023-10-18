In Buckeyes, PSU sees challenge, opportunity

Oct. 18—When he finally, officially, kicked off Ohio State week during his press conference Tuesday, James Franklin summed up the importance of Penn State's road trip to Columbus in a half-dozen words.

"A tremendous challenge," he said, "a tremendous opportunity."

How the Nittany Lions approach that in the days leading up to Saturday's clash with the No. 3 Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, he admits, might determine just how ready they are to finally get over the hump against the Big Ten East division power.

With the hype surrounding inarguably the biggest game played in the conference so far this season reaching a fever pitch, Franklin said it will be key for the Nittany Lions to maintain the same mentality they took against early season foes like West Virginia, Illinois and Iowa.

Block out the noise. Focus on the task at hand.

"We're trying to find a way to get a win this week, against a really good team, against a program we've got tremendous respect for," Franklin said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. "But we approach it the same every single week. Everybody on the outside is talking; We're approaching it the same way we do every single week. This is a really important game. Why? Because of how we handled the previous six."

It might seem easier said than done, even though Penn State for years has touted its "1-0" mantra.

The Buckeyes are on a six-game winning streak against the Nittany Lions, and the annual meeting is one of the first coaches and players tend to notice on the schedule upon its release. Both teams entered the season with top-10 rankings in the Associated Press poll, and Penn State's No. 7 ranking is its highest coming into the Ohio State game since 2017.

ESPN's College GameDay pregame show, and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, will air live from Columbus.

Safety and senior captain Keaton Ellis said the team got together before the season, setting a goal to focus on the task at hand and simply get better on a week-to-week basis. That focus, he said, helps the Lions put the hype in perspective.

However, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar said that while it hasn't gotten "too crazy," Ohio State being on the schedule brings a different feeling of anticipation for the Nittany Lions.

"As a team, we can't worry about what outsiders are saying, or what the national media says about us, because that's not going to help us achieve our goals and they're not going to be out there helping us win the game," Allar said. "So we have to focus on ourselves. ... I know that's one of my goals going throughout this week is just to be on top of everything; Be very, very consistent in practice and just uplifting those around us and making sure everybody is straight on the game plan and nobody has any questions by the time the game comes around."

And vice versa...

Allar's return to his native Ohio to face the Buckeyes for the first time is talking point this week.

But Ohio State's quarterback has plenty of ties to the Nittany Lions and Pennsylvania.

Junior Kyle McCord is a New Jersey native who starred at PIAA Class 6A powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. Penn State recruited him heavily in the 2021 recruiting class. It wound up with current Pitt starter Christian Veilleux instead. McCord completes 64.1 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and just one interception.

"Obviously, he has a big arm," Franklin said. "He understands their system, and he's surrounded by a ton of talent. ... I think they're approaching it a little bit like we've approached it with Drew, with a first-year starting quarterback. He's doing what he needs to do for them to be successful offensively and win games. If you look at his touchdown-to-interception ratio, it's really good. We know a lot about him. We had a ton of respect for him out of high school and continue to."

One side story: McCord's high school coach at St. Joe's works on Franklin's staff as a defensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Contact the writer: dcollins@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @DonnieCollinsTT and @PennStateTT on X