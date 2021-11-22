Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 11 offensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off an insanely impressive victory over a top ten ranked Michigan State Spartans in which the Buckeyes rolled, 56-7, and now we are on to face The Team Up North. With the Michigan Wolverines also ranked inside the top ten, this is sure to be a game for the ages.

Now I don’t want to just jump into rivalry week, I want to take Sunday to do what we do every week and reflect on the success of all of the former Ohio State stars playing in the NFL. This list is so big we have to split it into two and this list will dive into the offensive portion first.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a successful week as they dominated the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13, and Joe Burrow was a big reason why — completing 20-of-29 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase connect to extend the Bengals' lead 🐅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Z84hGYNHHe — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 21, 2021

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) during second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had a rough outing, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13. Justin Fields was limited to four completions off of 11 attempts for just 79 yards. He also rushed four times for 23 yards.

Andy Dalton gets the RPO screen pass play call but Justin Fields doesn't??? — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) November 21, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9, and Ezekiel Elliott had a shortened day due to injury. As a result, he only had nine carries for 32 yards, and six receptions for 36 yards.

70 yards for Tony Pollard on 9 touches 39 yards for Ezekiel Elliott on 12 touches — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 21, 2021

Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers put the beatdown on the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-10. Trey Sermon tallied ten carries for 32 yards, and a reception for 23 yards.

Is it possible that Shanny's issue with Trey Sermon is that he's too similar in usage to Jeff Wilson? pic.twitter.com/Rzg9dtrY5S — Santa Does Exist 2021 (@jaynovel) November 17, 2021

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team edged out the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, and Terry McLaurin was a play-maker with five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Great team win! Hope to see all the fans for MNF👀💪🏾 — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) November 21, 2021

Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints

This is a 2021 photo of Nick Vannett of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints active roster as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The New Orleans Saints were demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles, but Nick Vannett saw action in his first game for the Saints getting one reception for 20 yards.

Nick Vannett makes his first catch of the season with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 21, 2021

