Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ Week 18 offensive performances

It stings just a bit that the Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t playing in the College Football national championship game this week, but at least we still get to see some former Ohio State legends in action in the NFL. The college football season never ends with all the news and such, but we do enjoy some NFL action from time to time.

It is always ideal when we get to see former Buckeye stars shine in the NFL and accomplish their dreams. This list happens to be so large that we have to split the article in two and today we will focus on some recognizable offensive names.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Milton Williams (93) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Philadelphia Eagles, 51-26, and Ezekiel Elliott had 18 carries for 87 yards and one reception for three yards.

🎥 #ChampionshipMoments 2014

OHIO STATE 42 | OREGON 20 Ezekiel Elliott with an all-time Championship performance: 246 yards and 4 TD's pic.twitter.com/vFxHukKvvf — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 10, 2022

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team provided a beatdown to the New York Giants, 22-7, and Terry McLaurin snagged four receptions for 93 yards.

Just told Terry McLaurin that, for the second year in a row, we presented him with the Washington Media Good Guy award winner. Goes to player who helps the media most do its job… Always thoughtful on every topic; excellent answers. True pro. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2022

C.J. Saunders, Carolina Panthers

Story continues

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver C.J. Saunders (15) tries to elude a tackler on a punt return against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win over the Carolina Panthers, 41-17 and, but hey — former walk-on, C.J. Saunders, earned his first two receptions for 11 yards.

C.J. Saunders get his first career catch. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) January 9, 2022

Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints earned a win over the Atlanta Falcons and Nick Vannett snagged a reception for ten yards.

TDOT SIEMIAN to Nick Vannett for the TD! 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/mX1nT6jV8q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2021

1

1