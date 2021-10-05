Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 4 NFL performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked phenomenal on Saturday as they dismantled the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-13. As we take time to celebrate the Buckeyes arriving as an actual College Football Playoff threat once again, we also have the luxury of diving into the Sunday action with so many former OSU players in the NFL.

Week 4 is in the books, and as is tradition, at this point a number of former Buckeyes have made an impact at the next level. As we take a break from the college game and bask in the Ohio State victory, we already gave you the former offensive stars breakdown, but now we focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) trues to wrap up Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the New York Giants 27-21, but that was not the fault of Malcolm Jenkins. He led the team in tackles with eight.

Just deleted a tweet that I didn't realize I screwed up earlier. I was quoting Saints S Malcolm Jenkins, not offering an opinion: "It’s the NFL. You let any team hang around for too long and give them hope … I think this one’s on the defense. I know this one’s on the defense." — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 4, 2021

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Just like above, Pete Werner was not to blame for the New Orleans Saints 27-21 loss to the New York Giants. The rookie linebacker was second on the team in tackles with six total.

Highest graded #Saints players from Week 4: 1⃣ Jameis Winston (QB)- 91.6

2⃣ Juwan Johnson (TE)- 90.4

3⃣ Pete Werner (LB)- 84.4

4⃣ Ryan Ramczyk (OT)- 82.9

5⃣ Taysom Hill (QB)- 82.4 pic.twitter.com/VqOOtR5QdA — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) October 4, 2021

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and linebacker Alex Highsmith celebrate a tackle on the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Raiders won the game 26-17. Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were beaten by the greatness that is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 27-17, but Cameron Heyward is still a stud on the interior for the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling five tackles on Sunday.

Highest-graded defenders on 3rd & 4th down: 1️⃣ 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞 – 𝟗𝟒.𝟕 2️⃣ Chandler Jones – 93.2

2️⃣ Cameron Heyward – 93.2

4️⃣ Marshon Lattimore – 92.2

5️⃣ Joey Bosa – 92.0 pic.twitter.com/Z3qVjKVpxx — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2021

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) and safety Terrell Burgess (26) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were destroyed by the Arizona Cardinals 37-20, but Jordan Fuller did his part recording five total tackles.

#FFIDP – LA Rams safeties: Taylor Rapp – 100% (55% in the box, slot or DL)

Jordan Fuller – 100% (41% in the box, slot or DL)

Nick Scott – 21% (1 snap in the box, slot or DL) https://t.co/z3M8NjMbVA — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) October 4, 2021

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during warmups prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals overcame an early deficit to the Jacksonville Jaguars and won 24-21. Sam Hubbard did his part as he was third on the team in tackles with four.

Sam Hubbard shoots inside of the tackle to make a TFL pic.twitter.com/rpMjscoQXJ — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) October 4, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals’ strong safety Vonn Bell (24) is introduced prior to the kickoff of a Week 4 NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

We already talked about the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Jacksonville Jaguars above, but much like Hubbard, Vonn Bell played a solid game with four total tackles.

#FFIDP Vonn Bell snaps and alignment Week 4 56 snaps (100%) Edge 11

Box/LB 26

Slot/OCB 17

Deep/Free 2 — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) October 1, 2021

Malik Harrison, Baltimore Ravens

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Harrison doesn’t make this list very often, but he played significantly during the Baltimore Ravens big 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos. Harrison totaled three tackles.

Highest-graded #Ravens in Week 4 (min. 25 snaps): 1️⃣ Calais Campbell, DI- 90.0

2️⃣ Malik Harrison, LB- 89.5

3️⃣ Mark Andrews, TE- 84.9

4️⃣ Lamar Jackson, QB- 81.6

5️⃣ Marquise Brown, WR- 77.7 pic.twitter.com/I9dXQbKksc — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 4, 2021

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries and may be in for a tough season. They lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-17, but Jerome Baker tallied two total tackles.

Jerome Baker so fast — Brandon Howard (@bhoward_81) October 3, 2021

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) deflects a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns barely squeaked out a victory over the Minnesota Vikings 14-7, but the defense did their part including Denzel Ward who tallied two tackles and a half of a sack.

Denzel Ward has been good all season. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 3, 2021

Chase Young, Washington Football Team

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a third-down stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

We all know Chase Young is a superstar and he was vital once again as the Washington Football Team beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-30. Young totaled three tackles.

This is a terrible roughing the passer call on Chase Young. Young should have just made a proper tackle attempt, in fairness, but it was never roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/wOdpgJv22c — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 3, 2021

