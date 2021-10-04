Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 4 NFL performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked phenomenal on Saturday as they dismantled the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-13. As we take time to celebrate the Buckeyes arriving as an actual College Football Playoff threat once again, we also have the luxury of diving into the Sunday action with so many former OSU players in the NFL.

Week 4 is almost in the books, and as is tradition, at this point a number of former Buckeyes have made an impact at the next level. As we take a break from the college game and bask in the Ohio State victory, we wanted to provide you a breakdown of the former offensive pieces, with some notable defensive performances coming later.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass in the fourth quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday night, we saw Joe Burrow get the best of Urban Meyer and his Jacksonville Jaguars, with the Cincinnati Bengals winning 24-21. Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns, completing 25-of-32 passes.

Trevor Lawrence has only lost TWICE in his entire football career when leading by 10+ points. Joe Burrow is responsible for both of those losses. pic.twitter.com/kGFSX8l7vQ — The 3AM Coney (@3amConey) October 1, 2021

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leaves the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields got the start and enjoyed his first win Sunday as the Chicago Bears beat NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions, 24-14. Fields was 11-of 1- for 209 yards, but no touchdowns. However, he dropped several long lasers right on point.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott had a huge day Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys. He had 20 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown, carrying Dallas to the win over the Carolina Panthers 36-28.

Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

October 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Sermon didn’t quite provide enough for the San Francisco 49ers to steal a win from the Seattle Seahawks. The Niners lost 28-21, but Sermon did gain 89 yards on 19 carries.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) appears to fumble after being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin had an explosive game Sunday for the Washington Football Team. He snagged six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns during Washington’s 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Terry McLaurin is a verified superstar NFL wide receiver. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 3, 2021

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) walks on the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Parris Campbell is slowly working his way back into the Colts’ offense and tallied two receptions for 22 yards during the 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Terry McLaurin was WR4 in targets in his last season with Ohio State 😳 1. Parris Campbell – 111

2. K.J. Hill – 98

3. Johnnie Dixon – 63

4. Terry McLaurin – 49 👀 pic.twitter.com/JzF0ugOdbm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2021

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Jun 2, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) looks on during drills as part of an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Campbell above, Curtis Samuel has been working his way back from injury and played second fiddle to McLaurin today with four receptions for 19 yards.

In his first game with Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin set his career high with 13 targets. He’s now on pace for a season line of: 106-1504-12 https://t.co/nMmy9EKBZR — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) October 3, 2021

Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We already discussed above how Joe Burrow got the best of Jacksonville earlier, but Luke Farrell saw some action on Thursday with one reception for seven yards.

That Luke Farrell catch was massive. So was Darrell Bevell going all in on the run — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 1, 2021

