Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ Week 18 defensive performances

It stings just a bit that the Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t playing in the College Football Playoff national championship game this week, but at least we still get to see some former Ohio State legends in action in the NFL. The college football season never ends, but we do enjoy some NFL action from time to time.

OK — more like every week, but I digress.

It is always ideal when we get to see former Buckeye stars shine in the NFL and accomplish their dreams and this list happens to be so large that we have to split the article in two. Today we will focus on some recognizable defensive names.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) returns an interception as cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) blocks Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers earned the overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams and Jordan Fuller earned six tackles.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins earned the win over the New England Patriots, 33-24, and Jerome Baker earned six tackles.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker: "We all believed in Flo. He's a great coach, a great guy and we definitely trusted him." During the season, Baker constantly credited Brian Flores with keeping the team together after the 1-7 start. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 10, 2022

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) walks across the field during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned the overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, and Cameron Heyward earned six tackles and a sack.

Goodnight Pittsburgh see you in the playoffs — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 10, 2022

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned the big win over the Carolina Panthers, 41-17, and Jamel Dean (yes, he did originally play for the Buckeyes) earned six tackles.

Arians says Leonard Fournette, Shaq Barrett and JPP should all be back this week vs the Eagles. Said Lavonte David will be a little closer of a call, but he's making great progress. Still waiting to hear about Jamel Dean from yesterday — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 10, 2022

Noah Spence, Cincinnati Bengals

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Spence (8) goes after the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) during the NCAA football game at Illinois on Saturday, November 16, 2013. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Barbara J. Perenic)

The Cincinnati Bengals took a loss from the Cleveland Browns, 21-16, but Noah Spence — who eventually moved on from the OSU program — finds his way on this list with five tackles.

List of Bengals elevations for Sunday vs. CLE

• QB Jake Browning

• DT Mike Daniels*

• K Elliott Fry

• S Trayvon Henderson*

• DE Noah Spence*

• OL Keaton Sutherland*

• WR Trent Taylor*

• DT Renell Wren * * — COVID-19 relacements — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 8, 2022

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers earned the close win over the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, and Nick Bosa earned five tackles and a half of a sack.

Nick Bosa is an absolute animal.

Who’s *impartial* and can tell me how close Hutchinson is to him as prospects coming out. pic.twitter.com/PNSs4eSVSz — and I never slice. (@bushwood_c) January 10, 2022

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-24, and Baron Browning accounted for five tackles.

Baron Browning has been better in coverage than I dared hope for this year. pic.twitter.com/Ff8wO0POc3 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 8, 2022

