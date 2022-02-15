Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ NFL Super Bowl performances

The Super Bowl has now come to an end and the Los Angeles Rams are your current NFL Champions, coming away with a close victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of 23-20. The NFL season is now complete and we are all looking forward to spring practices and the rebooting of the United States Football League (USFL).

Before we put the 2021 football season to bed, we wanted to provide our last edition of recapping how former Buckeyes competed in the NFL. That means this will be the last time people message me about Joe Burrow not being a “real” Buckeye. What a shame.

Here we go with former Ohio State player performances in Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses after he is sacked in the 2nd half by the Los Angeles Rams defense during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Despite losing, Joe Burrow put up a valiant offer completing 22 passes off of 33 attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown. Burrow also took off on the ground twice for three yards,

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hubbard was third on the Bengals with eight total tackles, and two were behind the line of scrimmage.

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Vonn Bell was right behind Hubbard with seven total tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) in overtime of the AFC championship game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Eli Apple had a rough outing after allowing the game-winning touchdown, but Apple did earn five tackles and a pass deflection.

