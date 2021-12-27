Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 16 defensive performances

It is finally game week for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they are set to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game will no doubt be bitter-sweet as playing in the Rose Bowl is still a great honor, but at the end of the day, Ohio State is not in the CFP. Right or wrong, that’s the measuring stick these days on the banks of the Olentangy.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding the Rose Bowl, we are here to discuss former Buckeye legends and their careers in the NFL. The following is a breakdown of how these former Ohio State defensive stars played in the NFL this week.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-13. Baron Browning racked had himself a day, wracking up nine total tackles.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) reacts after a defensive stand against the Tennessee Titans turned the ball over on downs at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a hard loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-10, and Cameron Heyward still earned six tackles and a sack.

Story continues

DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) celebrates after a tackle during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a close one to the New York Jets, 26-21, and DaVon Hamilton accounted for five tackles.

The last play by Davon Hamilton was really good. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 26, 2021

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams earned the close win over the Minnesota Vikings, 30-23. Jordan Fuller played his role well with five total tackles.

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Davonta Freeman (33) in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals won big over the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, and Vonn Bell had a big game with five tackles and an interception.

GODS SOLIDER . GLORY pic.twitter.com/gGWZ9SSCZ3 — Vonn Bell (@Vonn) December 27, 2021

Eli Apple, Cincinnati Benglas

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrate a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals demolished the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, and Eli Apple had an impressive showing with five total tackles.

Excuses are tools of incompetence — Eli Apple (@EliApple) December 26, 2021

Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns

Former Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai officially inks rookie Browns deal

Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cleveland Browns lost one to the Green Bay Packers 24-22. Tommy Togiai was responsible for five tackles.

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after making a fourth-down stop to seal the win against the Ravens during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward totaled four tackles on the day in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

I'm far from a "look on the bright side!" kind of guy (toxic positivity is bad!) but… -Nick Harris looks like he can start on this team in the future -Defense without 6 key players only gave up 3 points that weren't off turnovers -Denzel Ward is still playing like an All-Pro — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 26, 2021

[listicle id=70695]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1