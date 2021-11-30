Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 12 offensive performances

Well, the regular season is over for the Ohio State Buckeyes and now we all must sit and watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. But before we collectively sit in misery, let’s dive into what some former Buckeyes accomplished in the NFL this weekend.

The list of former Ohio Stat stars playing in the NFL is long and varied, and for that reason, we split these lists in two and this one will focus on the offensive stars making waves at the highest level. Hopefully, rooting for these Buckeyes make the Michigan loss a little easier.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a rushing touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 28

The Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 41-10, and Joe Burrow completed 20-of-24 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also added one rush for eight yards and a touchdown.

The highest-graded QB in Week 12… Joe Burrow 😎 pic.twitter.com/9ZDnpI0YBO — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33, and Ezekiel Elliott was held to just 25 yards on nine carries but did manage a touchdown. He also accounted for six receptions for 24 yards.

1st round RBs taken over the last decade: Mark Ingram

David Wilson

Doug Martin

Trent Richardson

Melvin Gordon

Todd Gurley

Ezekiel Elliott

Christian McCaffrey

Leonard Fournette

Sony Michel

Rashaad Penny

Saquon Barkley

Josh Jacobs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Travis Etienne

Najee Harris https://t.co/ciniK3PnLi — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 29, 2021

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Story continues

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) rushes for yards against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Falcons during a regular-season NFL matchup. Atlanta defeated Jacksonville 21-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 21-14, and Carlos Hyde was held to 16 yards on six carries.

Urban Meyer says offensive staff tells him “rotation” and “felt Carlos Hyde had juice in his legs” were the reasons for James Robinson missing that critical, 16-plays after the fumble #Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 29, 2021

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27), and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33, and Noah Brown snagged six receptions for 53 yards.

Trying to tell the difference between CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown pic.twitter.com/iwSFOrTYpu — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 21, 2021

Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) makes a touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills, 31-6. Former Buckeye tight end Nick Vannett snagged one pass for 11 yards and a touchdown.

Former Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett, who has been hurt most of the season, catches the first touchdown of the night for the New Orleans Saints. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) November 26, 2021

1

1