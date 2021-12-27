Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 16 offensive performances

It is finally game week for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they are set to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday in the Rose Bowl. The game will no doubt be bitter-sweet as playing in the Rose Bowl is still a great honor, but at the end of the day, Ohio State is not in the CFP. Right or wrong, that’s how things are measured these days on the banks of the Olentangy.

Despite all of the excitement surrounding the Rose Bowl, we are here to discuss former Buckeye legends and their careers in the NFL. The following is a breakdown of how these former Ohio State offensive stars played in the NFL this week.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards against the Ravens on Sunday, which was the fourth-highest single-game total in NFL history. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals demolished the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, and Joe Burrow is the current weekly leader in passing with 525 yards. Burrow completed 37 of 46 attempts and also passed for four touchdowns. Burrow also ran twice for 11 yards.

WHAT A GAME BY JOE BURROW 😤 The fourth most passing yards in a game in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/3RgCcoPXXr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) stiff arms Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Washington Football Team with Ezekiel Elliott performing as the leading rusher for Dallas with nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Elliott also earned one reception for one yard and a touchdown.

Dak Prescott's touchdown passes tonight have gone to: RB Ezekiel Elliott

TE Dalton Schultz

OT Terence Steele

WR Amari Cooper Prescott is the first QB in NFL history with a touchdown pass to a RB, WR, TE, and OL in the same game. pic.twitter.com/ymPyE484nH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2021

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) cannot catch a pass in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team was wrecked by the Dallas Cowboys, 56-14. Former Buckeye receiver Terry McLaurin was held in relative check with three receptions for 40 yards.

Trevon Diggs putting the clamps on Terry McLaurin early 🗜👀 pic.twitter.com/aBNo0N7M0V — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2021

