Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 8 offensive performances

We are all basking in the Saturday night victory that was accomplished by our beloved Ohio State Buckeyes over the Penn State Nittany Lions and even though the win was closer than most would like, a win is still a win and Ohio State is in a great position to fight for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

That is enough of reflecting on Saturday and we need to take our weekly dive into what the former Buckeyes are doing on Sunday for their NFL teams. It is always fun checking in on former Buckeye stars chasing their dream. The list is so big that we have to create two with this one for offense and the next one for defense.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after a sack in the second quarter during a Week 8 NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals hype came to a screeching halt as they lost to the New York Jets, 34-31. Joe Burrow finished the game going 21 of 34 for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

A stunned Joe Burrow, don’t execute “anyone can beat you.” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/1NhoPyYooO — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 31, 2021

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks on after getting beat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are a mess and suffered another loss, this time to the San Francisco 49ers 33-22. Justin Fields had another tough outing, but one to build on, going 19 of 27 for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Fields did do some work on the ground with ten carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered another loss as the Seattle Seahawks, to the tune of 31-7. Carlos Hyde was the leading rusher with nine carries for 32 yards and six receptions for 40 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team also lost to the Denver Broncos, 17-10. Terry McLaurin earned three receptions for 23 yards.

Terry McLaurin on the altitude in Denver. Has Asthma so it’s something he’s wondered about… pic.twitter.com/BdvwgDQj6H — John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2021

Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) catches a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the first against the Tennessee Titans half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We discussed above the loss that the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered to the Seattle Seahawks, but Luke Farrell once again got an opportunity with one reception for three yards.

Is Luke Farrell the second-most productive Jaguars rookie? — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 31, 2021

