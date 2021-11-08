Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 9 offensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a close win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday to the tune of 26-17. The Buckeyes were less than spectacular, but keep themselves in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt and this is especially true considering the struggles for some programs at the top of the polls.

Enough about dwelling on Saturday. It’s time to take a look into how some of our favorite former Buckeyes are competing in the NFL for their current teams. The list of former Ohio State stars in the NFL is long and we have to split this list into two with this version focusing on the former offensive stars.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the third quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns absolutely dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-16, and the picture above summarizes Joe Burrow’s day perfectly. Burrow was 28 of 40 for 282 yards and two interceptions.

Joe Burrow now on the sideline getting his ankles examined 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/CnFffAzzEH — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 7, 2021

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) is tacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the upset of the week as they defeated the Buffalo Bills, 9-6, and Carlos Hyde was a big reason why with 21 carries for 67 yards.

I hate to sound like Urban Meyer, but: Carlos Hyde is running hard. 26 yards on five carries. Had a big one called back, too. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 7, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) catches a pass for a first down against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Denver Broncos, 30-16, and Ezekiel Elliott led the Cowboys in rushing with ten carries for 51 yards. But … it wasn’t enough.

Jonathon Cooper with nice coverage on Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/jl7iDHNxCk — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 7, 2021

