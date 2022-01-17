Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ NFL wild card offensive performances

This week the NFL playoffs kicked off and Wild Card weekend was a good one. We saw a blow-out battle between two AFC East powers as the Buffalo Bills destroyed the New England Patriots, 47-17. Hometown hero, Joe Burrow, earned the franchise’s first playoff victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19.

The San Francisco 49ers earned the upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to an easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15. College football is king here at Buckeyes Wire, but we do love to keep track of our favorite former Ohio State Buckeyes and the following are a few of the notable performances.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw in the fourth quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19 to win the franchise’s first playoff game in 30 years. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals earned the big playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders and Joe Burrow was a big reason why. He accounted for 24 completions on 34 attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, and Ezekiel Elliott was responsible for 12 carries for 31 yards.

On 3rd & 1, Ezekiel Elliott 1-yd rush moves the sticks .. 2-min warning#49ers 16 #Cowboys 7 Q2 pic.twitter.com/o8lHtHIvYZ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 16, 2022

1

1