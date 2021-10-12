Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 5 NFL defensive performances

The Ohio State football team dismantled the Maryland Terrapins 66-17, and has moved up in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches polls. It appears the Buckeyes are starting to hit their stride on both offense and defense, and I could not be more excited. It appears Ohio State is back to controlling its College Football Playoff prospects.

Despite the excitement for the Buckeyes being at an all-time high, it’s time to dive into some of the most notable NFL performances for the week. We all love to watch a little scarlet and gray on Sundays, and we bring you what you crave to follow your former OSU players that are on NFL rosters littered across the league.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints earned a big win over the Washington Football Team 33-22, and Pete Werner was the leading tackler with 13 total.

This #Saints rookie class is GOOD. By the time Gardner-Johnson points out the trick play, Payton Turner shed his block & tracked Curtis Samuel across the field. Meanwhile Pete Werner near-mirrors Davis' movements in exact, never takes his eyes off the ball, rookies make the stop. pic.twitter.com/eojN5nW7no — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) October 11, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts after Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) hit a field goal in overtime to end the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a loss to the Green Bay Packers in overtime 25-22, and although he missed a few tackles, Bell played a quality game and earned nine total tackles.

Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates couldn’t make a tackle that ends up being a 57 yard gain. Bengals have that amazing offensive drive only to be crapped on by the defense. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/K3ZYtbG9TL — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) October 10, 2021

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Baker had a rough day being the constant target for Tom Brady, and the Miami Dolphins lost 45-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker totaled eight tackles and earned a sack.

Dolphins play cover 1 and send 5 — this meant there was no robber to help over the middle against Gio’s angle route. They get pressure but it doesn’t matter. Tough day for Jerome Baker who was targeted 5 times and gave up 5 receptions for 49 yards. pic.twitter.com/CoUtZmQ1SL — Paul Atwal (@AtwalNFL) October 11, 2021

DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

I know it is surprising, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing their downward spiral as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 37-19. DaVon Hamilton did earn seven total tackles though.

DaVon Hamilton balling out early. Bats down a pass, stuffing Derrick Henry#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 10, 2021

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints had a few former Buckeyes making plays during their 33-22 victory over the Washington Football Team, with Malcolm Jenkins earning seven tackles on the day.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) and safety Terrell Burgess (26) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Fuller has not had the best season, but he played a huge role in the Los Angeles Rams 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Fuller notched six tackles overall.

Jordan Fuller with a couple of crucial tackles for the Rams here late. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 8, 2021

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Hooker gets his name on this list for the first time this season. The former first round draft pick played a big role in the Dallas Cowboys’ 44-20 victory over the New York Giants, totaling six tackles.

I thought that Malik Hooker showed up well in the run defense department vs. NYG (3 stops). It's interesting that after spending basically all his time in deep alignments with Indy, Hooker is now aligning in the box (45 snaps) more more than deep (35 snaps) this season. #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 11, 2021

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) intercepted the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jamel Dean is best remembered for his time at Auburn, but once upon a time, he was with Ohio State. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Dean tallied five tackles and an interception.

JAMEL DEAN INT ‼️ 📺: #MIAvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/ahJzE7CT9U — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 10, 2021

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is blocked by Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Arizona Cardinals 17-10, but Nick Bosa was still in the backfield a few times and earned five tackles and a sack.

Joey Bosa ripped refs last week and ultimately got fined for confronting them during the game. Nick Bosa was asked a question about officiating after today's game. He made a business decision: pic.twitter.com/ZkHZri3JK8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2021

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) works against Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers came away with a big 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, and Joey Bosa contributed four tackles during the win.

Nick Chubb with the big chip on Joey Bosa pic.twitter.com/m5DngwfwDa — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 10, 2021

