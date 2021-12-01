Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 12 defensive performances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Keatley
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Well, the regular season is over for the Ohio State Buckeyes and now we all must sit and watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship game. But before we collectively sit in misery, let’s dive into what some former Buckeyes accomplished in the NFL this weekend.

The list of former Ohio Stat stars playing in the NFL is long and varied, and for that reason, we split these lists in two and this one will focus on the defensive stars making waves at the highest level. Hopefully, rooting for these Buckeyes make the Michigan loss a little easier.

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills destroyed the New Orleans Saints, 31-6. Bradley Roby was responsible for eight tackles and an interception.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-10, and Cameron Heyward was responsible for eight tackles and a sack.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) breaks up the pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers, 36-28, and Jordan Fuller was responsible for seven tackles.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-13, and Baron Browning was responsible for seven tackles.

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33. Malik Hooker was responsible for five tackles.

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints were destroyed by the Buffalo Bills, 31-6. Marshon Lattimore tallied five total tackles.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) celebrates the victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Denver Broncos, 28-13, and Joey Bosa was responsible for four tackles and one sack.

[listicle id=68925]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

Recommended Stories