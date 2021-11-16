Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 10 offensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an extremely impressive performance against the Purdue Boilermakers as they crushed them, 59-31. The Buckeyes look like a team worthy of a spot in the College Football Playoff and will have an even larger task to take on the Michigan State Spartans this weekend.

Before we dive into previewing the upcoming match-up between top-ten opponents, let’s take a look into what some of our favorite former Buckeyes are doing in the NFL. The list of former Buckeyes in the NFL has gotten so large that we have to split it into two and we will focus on the offense today.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signs a football after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys utterly destroyed the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3. Ezekiel Elliott played a huge role in the Cowboys win completing a pass for four yards while also rushing 14 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Elliott also accounted for three receptions for 15 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott on Cowboys going for it so often on 4th down: “We’re going to play aggressive, that’s our mentality, that’s how we’re going to play football. We play aggressive. On the field, with the call, everything. If you don’t like it, it’s whatever. That’s how we rolling.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2021

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a close game to the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17. Carlos Hyde was not super effective, earning just two carries for four yards.

#Jaguars RB Snap Count James Robinson- 59%

Carlos Hyde- 27% — The Fantasy Fanatics (@TheFFFanatics3) November 15, 2021

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) and Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team had the big upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19. Terry McLaurin was a big reason for the win as he recorded six receptions for 59 yards.

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27), and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

We already discussed above that the Dallas Cowboys demolished the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3. Noah Brown saw some action bringing in one reception for 18 yards.

I am good with the #Cowboys trying to find 10-15 snaps a game for Noah Brown. He is more than an adequate depth player. https://t.co/00YgpsmXR0 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 15, 2021

