Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 9 defensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a close win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday to the tune of 26-17. The Buckeyes were less than spectacular, but keep themselves in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt and this is especially true considering the struggles for some programs at the top of the polls.

Enough about dwelling on Saturday. It’s time to take a look into how some of our favorite former Buckeyes are competing in the NFL for their current teams. The list of former Ohio State stars in the NFL is long and we have to split this list into two with this version focusing on the former defensive stars.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55), celebrates after making an interception on a Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5), pass late in the second quarter that led to the Dolphins second touchdown of the half against Houston Texans during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins beat the Houston Texans, 17-9 and Jerome Baker had a huge game with seven tackles and an interception.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts after forcing a three and out in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos came away with a big and convincing victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 30-16. Baron Browning was second on the team in tackles with six on the day.

#Broncos’ Off Ball Linebacker Defensive Snap Count and % of defensive plays on the field. Baron Browning: 62 | 100%

Kenny Young: 41 | 66%

Justin Strnad: 3 | 5% — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) November 8, 2021

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half at Lumen Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints suffered a loss this weekend to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-25, and Marshon Lattimore was second on the team in tackles with six.

Embodiment of a rookie moment: Kyle Pitts slays Lattimore off the line but has trouble with the tracking/adjustment where Matt Ryan, in contrast to a Mayfield-DPJ tarvet, protects his WR #Falcons pic.twitter.com/UEbFnLVyuh — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 7, 2021

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As we discussed above, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-25. Malcolm Jenkins had an active day with five total tackles.

Malcolm Jenkins: “When we execute, we can play with anybody. So the biggest thing for us that I say we don't like is the inconsistency. We're a team that doesn't make excuses.” — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) November 7, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Shadows of cheering fans as Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) is introduced before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals were dominated by the Cleveland Browns, 41-16, and Vonn Bell had a solid game totaling five tackles.

Nick Chubb made Vonn Bell look like he was running in slow motion pic.twitter.com/DO4QRsY2wk — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) November 7, 2021

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) misses a tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

As we discussed above the Cincinnati Bengals were destroyed by the Cleveland Browns, but Sam Hubbard had four total tackles and a sack.

Joe loves Pressure. Does Faker? Cause here we come. pic.twitter.com/Cfc34uGRtP — ZIM (@zimwhodey) November 5, 2021

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned above, the Denver Broncos had a big win against the Dallas Cowboys. Jonathon Cooper had a huge day with four tackles and two sacks. Remember when he was one of the last players taken in last year’s draft? Welp.

Von Miller replacement? His name is Jonathan Cooper #Broncos pic.twitter.com/WSPRmKjNOP — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 7, 2021

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) tries to rush past Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing showing against the Arizona Cardinals, 31-17, and Nick Bosa had an average day statistically, accounting for four tackles.

Nick Bosa through 7 games this season: • 7 Sacks

• 11 Tackles for loss

• 29 Pressures Nick’s rookie season through 7 games: • 7 Sacks

• 11 Tackles for loss

• 35 Pressures Many wondered if he’d be the same player after the ACL injury. I’d say absolutely. #49ers pic.twitter.com/RryOvDAtD6 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 1, 2021

Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Bengals held the lead the entire game and finished with a 34-11 win in Detroit. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

As we discussed above with his teammates, the Cincinnati Bengals were destroyed by the Cleveland Browns and Eli Apple had a rough day, but accounted for three tackles.

Three plays turned that entire game. Denzel Ward pick 6. Newsome breaking up the bomb to Chase. DPJ roasting Eli Apple for a 60 yard TD. — Brandon Castel (@BCastOhio) November 7, 2021

