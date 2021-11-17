Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 10 defensive performances

Josh Keatley
·4 min read
The Ohio State Buckeyes had an extremely impressive performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, crushing them, 59-31. The Buckeyes look like a team worthy of a spot in the College Football Playoff and will have an even larger task to take on the Michigan State Spartans this weekend.

Before we dive into previewing the upcoming match-up between top-ten opponents, let’s take a look into what some of our favorite former Buckeyes are doing in the NFL. The list of former Buckeyes in the NFL has gotten so large that we have to split it into two and we will focus on the defense today.

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half at Lumen Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans had a tough loss against the Tennessee Titans, 23-21. Marshon Lattimore accounted for six tackles on the day.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team actually edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19, and former Buckeye turned Auburn Tiger, Jamel Dean, accounted for five tackles.

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos got beatdown pretty hard by the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-13. Jonathon Cooper tallied five total tackles on the day.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in overtime at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers actually tied with the Detroit Lions, 16-16, but Cameron Heyward had a big game with five tackles and two sacks.

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) celebrates with safety P.J. Locke III (37) and defensive end Shelby Harris (96) after blocking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos were beaten down by the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-13, but in addition to Cooper, Dre’Mont Jones accounted for four tackles and one sack.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) closes in on Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) on a fourth-quarter running play at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-20. Joey Bosa accounted for four tackles and a sack.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55), celebrates after making an interception on a Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5), pass late in the second quarter that led to the Dolphins second touchdown of the half against Houston Texans during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins smashed the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, 22-10 and Jerome Baker accounted for four tackles.

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tennessee Titans, 23-21. Malcolm Jenkins accounted for six tackles.

