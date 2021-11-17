Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 10 defensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an extremely impressive performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, crushing them, 59-31. The Buckeyes look like a team worthy of a spot in the College Football Playoff and will have an even larger task to take on the Michigan State Spartans this weekend.

Before we dive into previewing the upcoming match-up between top-ten opponents, let’s take a look into what some of our favorite former Buckeyes are doing in the NFL. The list of former Buckeyes in the NFL has gotten so large that we have to split it into two and we will focus on the defense today.

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half at Lumen Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans had a tough loss against the Tennessee Titans, 23-21. Marshon Lattimore accounted for six tackles on the day.

The #saints feel CB Marshon Lattimore is playing the best football of his young career & believe he’s the best CB in the NFL. He’s been doing it with a cast on his hand all year bc of a broke thumb. That cast is now off. Lattimore feels picks have been there, now he can make them — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 14, 2021

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team actually edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19, and former Buckeye turned Auburn Tiger, Jamel Dean, accounted for five tackles.

Catch of the Day Candidate: Terry McLaurin #WFT pic.twitter.com/aIY1I6xglg — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) November 14, 2021

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos got beatdown pretty hard by the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-13. Jonathon Cooper tallied five total tackles on the day.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in overtime at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers actually tied with the Detroit Lions, 16-16, but Cameron Heyward had a big game with five tackles and two sacks.

Feel very confident in saying Aaron Donald, Cam Heyward and Jon Allen are the top 3 defensive tackles in the NFL right now. Chris Jones is in their tier when he plays inside too. That's Tier 1 right now. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) November 16, 2021

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) celebrates with safety P.J. Locke III (37) and defensive end Shelby Harris (96) after blocking a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos were beaten down by the Philadelphia Eagles, 30-13, but in addition to Cooper, Dre’Mont Jones accounted for four tackles and one sack.

Dre’Mont Jones not holding back 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CrJ7nBaWBt — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR__Broncos) November 15, 2021

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) closes in on Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) on a fourth-quarter running play at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-20. Joey Bosa accounted for four tackles and a sack.

#JoeyBosa sent be referee for mandatory concussion check given his reaction. But by video, feel like he will be able to continue. pic.twitter.com/5b9qmOPKeZ — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 14, 2021

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55), celebrates after making an interception on a Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5), pass late in the second quarter that led to the Dolphins second touchdown of the half against Houston Texans during an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins smashed the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, 22-10 and Jerome Baker accounted for four tackles.

Jerome Baker is a fucking cheetah. What a stop on third down… pic.twitter.com/bfWaQaZ6s5 — FinCuts (@FinCuts) November 12, 2021

Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tennessee Titans, 23-21. Malcolm Jenkins accounted for six tackles.

AJ Brown just bullied Malcolm Jenkins for that fumble lol — Shayne, God of Mischief🥋🃏 (@itsSuperShayne) November 14, 2021

