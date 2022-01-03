Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 17 offensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed their 2021 season with a Rose Bowl victory over the Utah Utes. Despite the win being extremely close and the defense once again being less than stellar, there were a few positives. The biggest one is that the Ohio State passing attack looks to be electric and already ready for 2022.

With all that said, with the completion of the Ohio State season, we can move on to focus more on what former Buckeye stars and legend are doing in the NFL and this Sunday was a big one for a few studs. This list is so big we have split it into two with this one focusing on the offense.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates the win at the conclusion of the fourth quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31. With the win the, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North division and advance to the NFL playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31. Joe Burrow completed 30 of 39 for 446 yards and four touchdowns. He also had five carries for 10 yards.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: pic.twitter.com/NoVYzjIYjG — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22 and Ezekiel Elliott was held in check with 16 yards on nine carries and one reception for 14 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled after catching a pass by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16 and Terry McLaurin snagged seven receptions for 61 yards.

It means that much more coming from a guy who's been though it himself. Noting but respect from Santana Moss to Terry McLaurin 🤝 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/KuYTjNPxYS — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 2, 2022

Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) opens a lane for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) during second quarter action, The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 25

The Jacksonville Jaguars were destroyed by the Buffalo Bills, 50-10 and Luke Farrell had one reception for seven yards.

Good to see Luke Farrell suited up again #JAXvsNE — Dante' Redwood (@DanteRedwood) January 2, 2022

