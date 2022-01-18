Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ NFL wild card defensive performances

This week the NFL playoffs kicked off and Wild Card weekend was a good one. We saw a blow-out battle between two AFC East powers as the Buffalo Bills destroyed the New England Patriots, 47-17. Hometown hero, Joe Burrow, earned the franchise’s first playoff victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19.

The San Francisco 49ers earned the upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to an easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15. College football is king here at Buckeyes Wire, but we do love to keep track of our favorite former Ohio State Buckeyes and the following are a few of the notable performances.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Robert Bowles talks with cornerback Jamel Dean (35) in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an easy stroll to the next round as they provided a beatdown to the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15. Jamel Dean (who originally played for Ohio State) was responsible for seven tackles.

Smith beats Jamel Dean who falls down, but Mike Edwards comes over to pick it off pic.twitter.com/2pNANMM93B — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 16, 2022

Eli Apple, Cincinati Bengals

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals earned their first playoff victory in my lifetime over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. Eli Apple tallied six tackles.

Eli Apple headed to his 5th NFL team next season, per source. pic.twitter.com/Nl741r3yum — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) January 15, 2022

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the second half of the AFC wild-card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Just like what we discussed above, the Cincinnati Bengals earned a close win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. Vonn Bell earned four tackles on the day.

Eli Apple, Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard, Isaiah Prince, Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals move on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs as the Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 16, 2022

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) tackles Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) in the second half of the AFC wild-card game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, half of the Cincinnati defense is made up of former Buckeyes. The Bengals earned their win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. Sam Hubbard earned three tackles and one sack.

Sam Hubbard says it’s hard to put into words what this win feels like for the #Bengals pic.twitter.com/0jDn6Nxl3y — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 16, 2022

Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) is pictured on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

On the opposite sideline was Johnathan Hankins who played a role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-19. Hankins tallied three tackles.

Third and one at the ten. Johnathan Hankins with a big stop for no gain. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) January 16, 2022

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) walks off the field with team medical staff after an operant injury during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers earned the close win over the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17. Nick Bosa earned three tackles and a half of a sack before leaving with an apparent head injury.

Cowboys got the ball back down by six with 2:42 and all three timeouts left. No Nick Bosa or Fred Warner for 49ers.

– Dak inc to Schultz

– Dak to Schultz for 38

– Dak sacked

– Dak inc to Lamb

– Dak inc to Zeke

– Dak inc to Wilson They had their chance. They weren't good enough. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 17, 2022

