Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players’ NFL Conference Championship performances

Another week has gone by and its getting closer to the Super Bowl and we finally know who is going to be competing as the hometown, Cincinnati Bengals will be playing underdog against the Los Angeles Rams and the Matthew Stafford redemption tour.

Every week we have been providing you the breakdown of how former Ohio state Buckeyes have been doing in the NFL and every week the comments section gets slammed for mentioning Joe Burrow, but the fact remains the young man spent three seasons in Columbus and has a degree to show for it and in the age of the transfer portal, you better get used to it.

Here is the list of former Ohio State stars who made an impact on Championship Sunday.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures as he takes the field for an offensive possession with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Joe Burrow is taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and earned that bid after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 27-24. Burrow completed 23 of his 38 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow also ran the ball five times for 25 yards.

Joe Burrow's Bengals make it to the Super Bowl in his second season 💨 pic.twitter.com/NlVQ9lmXqB — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2022

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the third quarter of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.

As we discussed above the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24 and Sam Hubbard accounted for eight tackles and two sacks.

Unreal open field tackle by Sam Hubbard pic.twitter.com/GlV45jxroh — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 31, 2022

Eli Apple. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) in overtime of the AFC championship game.

Eli Apple had a big game during the Cincinnati Bengals victory and he accounted for seven tackles.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chases Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) during their NFL divisional round playoff game on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17 and Nick Bosa tallied six tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Nick Bosa Record: 28-13

Deebo Samuel Record: 29-15 Best player on defense.

Best player on offense. Two all-pros. Two healthy seasons. Two championship games. Two amazing playoff runs (6 games, Bosa, 8 sks, 2 FF; Deebo 520 total yrds, 2 TD) Get these deals done ASAP pic.twitter.com/f2waVbwOTj — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) January 31, 2022

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) returns an interception in the fourth quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl.

As we discussed above, the Cincinnati Bengals earned the win and Vonn Bell earned six tackles and an interception.

FOUR of the Super Bowl captains are Ohio State Buckeyes. That’s unbelievably impressive. LEADERSHIP.

-Joe Burrow

-Sam Hubbard

-Vonn Bell

-Jordan Fuller

Truly incredible. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 31, 2022

