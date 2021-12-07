Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 13 offensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading to the Rose Bowl to take on the Utah Utes and although it is not the result that any of us wanted, it is still a prestigious New Years’ Six game and an opportunity for more practices and therefore more reps.

In the day and age of the transfer portal, practices and reps to figure out your roster are at a premium and it feels like every day someone is placing their name in the portal, but that is not my focus here. Today we are going to dive into the former Buckeyes who played on Sunday.

This of former Ohio State legends in the league is so long we have to make two lists with this focusing on the offense with a look at the defense on Tuesday.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals earned a big loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-22, and Joe Burrow completed 24 of 40 passes for 300 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Burrow had one rush for six yards and a touchdown as well.

Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert in week 13: PFF Passing Grade: Burrow (73.0), Herbert (66.0)

Clean Pocket Grade: Burrow (93.0), Herbert (77.7)

Big Time Throws: Burrow (4), Herbert (1)

Drops: Burrow (4), Herbert (0) Sure, Herbert got the win, but don't be fooled. Burrow was QB1. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 6, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New Orleans Saints, 27-17. Ezekiel Elliott received 13 carries for 45 yards and also accounted for two receptions for two yards.

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) fumbles as Los Angeles Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (94) holds onto his uniform in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams, 37-7, and Carlos Hyde received nine carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also snagged one reception for -1 yards.

the amount of designed plays to carlos hyde and laquon treadwell the jags ran yesterday should be illegal — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 6, 2021

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team earned a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders 17-15. Curtis Samuel received two carries for -1 yards and a reception for -1 yards.

Very convincing opening drive by Washington, haven't had the offense clicking that much on opening drives this season. Even managed to overcome this missed opportunity as Curtis Samuel slipped with a ton of open field to work with pic.twitter.com/Bk04YbQ8UL — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021

Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett (81) reacts to making a first down against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints suffered a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, and Nick Vannett snagged three receptions for 48 yards.

Buckeye on Buckeye crime. Nick Vannett holds Malik Hooker. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 3, 2021

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is deflected by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) and intercepted by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-15. Terry McLaurin accounted for three receptions for 22 yards.

Terry Mclaurin gets to see his son again this week 🔥 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/a0HQ3gfV1x — KB 🏈 (@KBHTTR91) December 6, 2021

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27), and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New Orleans Saints, 27-17, and Noah Brown snagged two receptions for 14 yards.

Dak reads smash to the bottom before coming back to Noah Brown on the stick china route

-RB to the flat (fast 3) expands the LB out of the window pic.twitter.com/dEw0IlGJRR — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) December 3, 2021

