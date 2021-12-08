Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 13 defensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading to the Rose Bowl to take on the Utah Utes and although it is not the result that any of us wanted, it is still a prestigious New Years’ Six game and an opportunity for more practices and therefore more reps.

In the day and age of the transfer portal, practices and reps to figure out your roster are at a premium and it feels like every day someone is placing their name in the portal, but that is not my focus here. Today we are going to dive into the former Buckeyes who played on Sunday.

This of former Ohio State legends in the league is so long we have to make two lists with this focusing on the defense.

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23), and free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrate against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-17, and Marshon Lattimore racked up eight tackles and an interception.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-9, and Baron Browning accounted for eight tackles.

Baron Browning is averaging 7 tackles per game in games he gets a full snap share. And being used out of position. Kid’s good. Understood the slide in the draft, but he has talent. — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) December 6, 2021

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 37-7, and Jordan Fuller earned eight tackles.

Most coverage snaps without a TD allowed (amongst safeties): Jordan Fuller – 457 snaps 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L5iV0jqwHb — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 8, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 41-22, and Vonn Bell was responsible for six tackles and a sack.

They saying Vonn Bell look like Ghost from, “Power”. pic.twitter.com/u0HCGXYXDe — ZIM (@zimwhodey) December 5, 2021

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) pulls down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he throws in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Chargers led 24-13 at halftime. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-22 and Sam Hubbard was responsible for five tackles and half a sack.

There are 5 former Buckeyes nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Jerome Baker (Dolphins)

Cameron Heyward (Steelers)

Sam Hubbard (Bengals)

Corey Linsley (Chargers)

Denzel Ward (Browns) — Mark Kunz (@MarkAKunz) December 7, 2021

