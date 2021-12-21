Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players Week 15 defensive performances

We have reached the end of the college football regular season and we are now sitting and waiting patiently for the Ohio State Buckeyes to take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Until then, we have a wide variety of bowl games to watch as well, and still includes the NFL.

We love looking back on former Ohio State legends and taking a dive into how they have been performing in the pro ranks. The list of Buckeye alumni in the NFL is so large we need to split up the list into two with this one focusing on the defense.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 15-10, but Baron Browning had a nice game with ten total tackles.

BARON BROWNING INCOMING 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/gz5eYdb1nc — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR__Broncos) December 17, 2021

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55)sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)during second quarter action during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 31-24 and Jerome Baker had a phenomenal game with seven tackles and two sacks.

Most pressures by Linebackers this season 🥇 Devin White: 34

🥈 Jerome Baker: 24 pic.twitter.com/6iVJ8d4qXs — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) December 17, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) runs onto the field with other Cincinnati Bengals before the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field in Denver, Co. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos, 15-10, and Vonn Bell earned six tackles on the day.

From now until 12/16, you can “Tweet to Vote” in order to vote me into the Pro Bowl via Twitter. It must include any one of these 3 hashtag and name combos:



Option 1: #ProBowlVote + Vonn Bell

Option 2: #ProBowlVote + #VonnBell

Option 3: #ProBowlVote + @Vonn Vote today! pic.twitter.com/qdcxsJG4iH — Vonn Bell (@Vonn) December 9, 2021

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys beatdown the New York Giants, 21-6, and Malik Hooker was amazing with six total tackles and an interception.

Here is Malik Hooker covering Zach Ertz on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/ToO0O0RjFC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 29, 2021

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) reacts after a defensive stand against the Tennessee Titans turned the ball over on downs at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans, 19-13, and Cameron Heyward was responsible for six tackles and a sack.

DT Cam Heyward's 204 tackles lead all defensive tackles in the NFL since 2019! #YinzFact #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/QfoCsoAnop — YinzChat (@YinzChat) December 14, 2021

[listicle id=70217]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1