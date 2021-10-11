Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football player Week 5 NFL offensive performances

The Ohio State football team dismantled the Maryland Terrapins to the tune of 66-17 and have moved up in both the AP and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. It appears that the Buckeyes are starting to hit their stride on both offense and defense and I could not be more excited. It appears that Ohio State is back to controlling their own destiny in regard to the College Football Playoff.

Despite the excitement for the Buckeyes being at an all-time high, it’s time to dive into some of the most notable NFL performances for the week. We all love to watch a little scarlet and gray on Sundays, and we bring you what you crave to follow your former OSU players that are littered across NFL rosters.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after throwing an interception in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers 25-22 and Joe Burrow had an up and down performance. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

Joe Burrow delivers a STRIKE to Ja’Marr Chase 🎯 70 yard TD for Cincy (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/ULuoQPMTQr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears got a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 and despite not having an extremely impressive stat line, Justin Fields was downright impressive completing 12 of 20 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The reaction from Justin Fields here after throwing his first career passing TD. Tough. pic.twitter.com/vCRDIWUtY9 — BFR (@BFRMedia) October 10, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys demolished the New York Giants 44-20 and Ezekiel Elliott passed the century mark on the ground, gaining 110 yards on 21 carries and reaching the end-zone once.

I love every single thing about this Ezekiel Elliott touchdown pic.twitter.com/5MX2WKNZfq — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 10, 2021

Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing their downward spiral as they lost to the Tennessee Titans, 37-19. Carlos Hyde only managed 13 yards on his five carries.

The only person on the planet who thinks Carlos Hyde should be used at all in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense is Urban Meyer. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 10, 2021

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team was extremely disappointing against the New Orleans Saints today as they lost 33-22 and Curtis Samuel only managed one touch and it was on the ground for eight yards.

Notable subplot in today's Saints-WFT game…. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore & WFT WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel were all members of the famed 2014 recruiting class at Ohio State that produced 10 NFL draft picks. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 10, 2021

Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

October 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a loss to the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 while breaking in new quarterback Trey Lance. Trey Sermon received just one carry, which he gained seven yards on.

Elijah Mitchell – Week 5 Utilization Snaps 68%

Rush attempts 37%

Routes-per-pass play 50%

Targets 8%

Targets-per-route run 11%

Short-down-distance snaps 75%

Long-down-distance 47%

Two-minute offense 40% Trey Sermon played 3% of snaps and handled 4% of attempts — all in 2-min O — Context Matters (@dwainmcfarland) October 11, 2021

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) walk off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin is elite and we all know this, but today was not the finest performance for him or the Washington Football Team, losing to the New Orleans Saints 33-22. McLaurin hauled in four receptions for 46 yards.

Terry McLaurin has worn out Marshon Lattimore today. A lack of placement from Heinicke has limited his production, but the short list of corners that can guard No. 17 continues to shrink. — Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) October 10, 2021

Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Brown is not a player we place on this list very often, but he actually saw some time in the Dallas Cowboy blew out 44-20 win over the New York Giants. Brown snagged three receptions for 36 yards.

Cowboys captains Sunday vs. Giants: WR CeeDee Lamb (offense), CB Jourdan Lewis (defense) and WR Noah Brown (special teams), via @KristiCowboy. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 10, 2021

Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) catches a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the first against the Tennessee Titans half at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

We already covered the disappointment that is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luke Farrell caught one pass for 13 yards.

Luke Farrell is the third #Jaguars tight end with a catch today. Chris Manhertz with a big block on that most recent J-Rob first-down run, too. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 10, 2021

