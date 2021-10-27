Buckeyes in the NFL: Former Ohio State football player notable Week 7 NFL defensive performances

The Ohio State Buckeyes completed another impressive week in which they dominated the Indiana Hoosiers in prime time in Bloomington, Indiana, 54-7. This team has clearly hit its stride and the Indiana victory may not be the most impressive resume builder, but the fashion in which the beat down occurred strengthens the Ohio State playoff argument.

Let’s move on from the Saturday college football talk and follow up with how some former Buckeyes competed for their NFL teams in Week 7. As we do every week, we provide a brief breakdown of how most of the notable former Buckeyes are playing and we will dive into the defensive side of the ball after first looking at the offensive end.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) and safety Terrell Burgess (26) kneel during the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were in a battle with the Detroit Lions on Sunday and Jordan Fuller was a big reason why as he had nine tackles during their 28-19 victory.

Jordan Fuller : 9 tackles

Kenny Young : 7 tackles & a sack

Sebastian Joseph-Day : 5 tackles & a sack — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 24, 2021

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Chicago Bears 38-3, and Jamel Dean accounted for seven tackles during the blowout. Yes, he used to be a Buckeye before a medical diagnosis changed all that.

Only CBs to allow fewer than 100 yards in coverage | min 150 coverage snaps 🔒AJ Terrell – 42

🔒Casey Hayward – 87

🔒Jamel Dean – 96 pic.twitter.com/RiYyyb3DeU — PFF (@PFF) October 22, 2021

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) hurries New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns earned the narrow win on Thursday Night Football 17-14, and Jonathon Cooper earned five tackles.

Jonathon Cooper came up clutch on third down pic.twitter.com/criUfhiz3u — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 22, 2021

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts after Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) hit a field goal in overtime to end the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals had a big win against the Baltimore Ravens, 41-17 and Vonn Bell accounted for five tackles during the outing.

Zac Taylor on Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates: "They're the best safety tandem in the league." — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) October 18, 2021

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates a stop in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

As we discussed above, the Cincinnati Bengals had a fun day against the Baltimore Ravens. Sam Hubbard accounted for five tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win.

Trey Hendrickson: “It’s about time people start putting respect on Sam (Hubbard’s) name. The guy can rush." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 24, 2021

Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22, and Johnathan Hankins accounted for four tackles.

Chase Young, Washington Football Team

Oct 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team had a bad day against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, losing 24-10. Chase Young was all over the field but only tallied two tackles and a pass defended.

Chase Young hasn’t missed a tackle in 1,082 defensive snaps 🤯 Longest active streak in the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/ib6H5h9Beb — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2021

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners had a very disappointing outing against the Colts at home, dropping a sloppy game 30-18. Nick Bosa flashed again though with four total tackles and a few hurries in the backfield.

DeForest Buckner says hi to Nick Bosa, old friends reunited!#FTTB

pic.twitter.com/4iuLHskyhg — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 25, 2021

