Buckeyes men’s basketball to open 2024-25 season against Texas in Las Vegas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball will be travelling across the country to play its opening game of the 2024-25 season.

The Buckeyes are tabbed to participate in the 2024 Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas, Nevada and face the SEC’s newest member Texas on Nov. 4. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena with tickets going on sale Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The opening night series will also feature a women’s game as the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks will take on Michigan in another SEC-Big Ten showdown. This is the second consecutive season Buckeyes basketball features in the Las Vegas series. Ohio State’s women’s team opened last season in the tip-off tournament with an 83-74 loss to USC.

Ex-Buckeye Harrison sued by apparel manufacturer Fanatics for breach of contract

Ohio State will be looking to bounce back after missing the last two NCAA Tournaments. Head coach Jake Diebler will enter his first full season after stepping in an interim role in February following Chris Holtmann’s departure.

With the addition of the opening game in Las Vegas, the Buckeyes now have at least three games on the west coast. They are set to face new Big Ten teams USC and UCLA in Los Angeles during conference play.

The Longhorns will enter its first season as an SEC team off the back of a second round exit from the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Texas will be under head coach Rodney Terry for the third season and have gone 43-21 in two seasons under Terry.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.